This is what needs improving for Baylor’s 2025 football season to be declared successful
The Baylor Bears currently stand at 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12 Conference. While the offense is talented and has been productive, there is one area of the defense that has been lacking this season.
As of this writing, the Bears are ranked next to last in the conference in stopping the run and 112th nationally. Baylor has allowed 177 yards per game on the ground and 18 rushing touchdowns.
Over the course of this season, the Bears have posted seven games of over 100+yards allowed. In addition, Baylor has given up multiple rushing touchdowns in six games this season. In three of their four losses, Baylor lost by a combined 15 points and gave up high rushing totals to opponents in each defeat:
Auburn: 307 yards, 4 TDs in six-point loss
Arizona State: 179 yards in three-point loss
TCU: 196 yards, 3 TDs in three-point loss
In the 41-20 loss at Cincinnati, the Bears gave up 235 rushing yards and three TDs.
With that said, Baylor got back on the right track against UCF and allowed the Knights only 74 yards on the ground and kept them out of the end zone.
A rushing juggernaut will invade Waco
Next Saturday, Baylor will welcome the Utah Utes to McLane Stadium. Utah is ranked 13th in the first version of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Utes invade the banks of the Brazos River with a rushing attack that is ranked No. 3 in the FBS and have averaged 267.11 yards per contest.
The Bears will have to contend with a trio of talented players that can hit the holes and gain big yardage for the Utes.
Running back Wayshawn Parker leads Utah in rushing with 607 yards and five touchdowns. He averages almost seven yards per carry (6.98).
QB Devon Dampier is a dual-threat problem that Baylor will absolutely have to game plan for. Dampier has gained 520 yards and five scores.
Then if that wasn’t enough, the Bears will have to contend with NaQuari Rogers, who has rushed for 345 yards and eight TDs.
As a team, the Utes have rushed for 2,404 yards (2nd most in the FBS) and 27 touchdowns.
But If the Bears can hunker down and disrupt the Utes' rushing attack, and if quarterback Sawyer Robertson can make it rain touchdown passes, the Bears and the Baylor faithful could have lots to cheer about when the game clock strikes zero.