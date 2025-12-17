Superior Baylor offensive guard earns prestigious national recognition

The Baylor Bears finished 5-7 in the 2025 campaign. While the Bears did not play winning football, the standout players are winning in other ways, in the form of awards and accolades.

Senior offensive guard Omar Aigbedion has been named a second-team All-American by the Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN). He is the first Baylor guard to earn All-American honors since Cyril Richardson in 2013.

At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, Aigbedion was one of the highest graded offensive linemen in the Big 12 Conference this season. He earned an overall grade of 80.0 (76.7 on passing downs, 81.6 when the Bears ran the ball.) Blocking for quarterback Sawyer Robertson, Aigbedion allowed zero sacks and was penalized only twice.

A native of Katy, TX, Aigbedion is the third Baylor player to be named All-American, along with tight end Michael Trigg and punter Palmer Williams. In addition, Aigbedion earned first-team All-Big 12 honors by the Associated Press (AP).

With Aigbedion as the anchor, Baylor’s offensive line was rated as No. 6 in the FBS in offensive line efficiency and No. 3 among the Power Four schools. Aigbedion paved the way for an offensive unit that ranked No. 21 nationally in total offense at 451.1 yards per game. In addition, Aigbedion blocked for a passing attack that averaged 309 yards per game and ranked third in the FBS.

Prior to his transfer to Baylor, Aigbedion was an All-Big Sky Conference offensive guard at Montana State. Aigbedion helped lead Montana State to a 20-6 record over his two seasons. In addition, Aigbedion was named first-team FCS Central All-American. In 2023, Aigbedion started 12 games and earned second-team All-Big Sky honors.

Aigbedion graded out a 90.0 as a run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Montana State ranked as the second highest-graded run-blocking offense (86.9). Aigbedion was named a Freshman FCS All-American and earned an 88.9 run-blocking grade for an offensive unit that ranked second in the FCS in rushing.

Aigbedion is part of an offensive line group for Baylor that will lose three starters.

