LBs Travion Barnes, Phoenix Jackson share why they came to Baylor, what they bring to the field
The Baylor Bears had to figure out how to replace LB Matt Jones' production from a year ago. Jones, the now Las Vegas Raider, had 113 tackles in 2024 -- one tackle short of Keaton Thomas. Dave Aranda went out and brought in two veteran LBs from the transfer portal in hopes of bringing in talent to play beside Thomas.
As far as production goes, it doesn't get much better than FIU transfer Travion Barnes. Last season, Barnes ranked fifth in the country, recording 129 tackles at FIU. What does he bring to the table? In a recent media availability, Barnes said he's going to play fast and physical.
"Just someone that's gonna play physical, fast, and just do what I gotta do for the team, and just help everyone else," Barnes told reporters.
With his production, Barnes was a sought-after transfer. The C-USA Defensive Player of the Year could've went elsewhere, but the fit with Baylor was apparent. Plus, the chance to play alongside Thomas was too good to pass up.
"When I was making my decision, Coach Chaney, he was recruiting me and stuff like that," Barnes said. "We're both from Florida, and then when I was coming out of JUCO, me and Keaton, KT, we ran into each other at another school, and we were like, one day we're gonna play together. So once I got offered from here, I texted him, like, hey, man, you know that he was like, come on. And we talked about it, and I just made a decision to come here."
But Barnes wasn't the only additional LB Aranda went and landed. Veteran Phoenix Jackson is now in Waco after transferring from Fresno State. The former walk on said he can do anything the team needs him to in 2025.
"I mean, I think I bring great team chemistry, blitzing, run, run fits, man coverage, really anything. Just add in depth to whatever coach Randall needs," Jackson told reporters.
Jackson told the media that once he entered the portal, he had offers from about eight different schools, but he felt like Baylor presented him with the best chance to succeed this year. Jackson, who had 48 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, five QB hurries, two interceptions and four PBUs, for Fresno State last year, was one of the top LBs in the portal.
"I was a walk-on at Fresno State, so I didn't have any offers out of high school," said Jackson. "So when I hit the portal, I became [a top] linebacker in the portal and had, what, eight plus offers. So at that point, I just was going where I felt most comfortable at home, who was gonna really value my last year. So I chose Baylor."
