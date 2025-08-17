Dave Aranda identifies transfer WR as one of Baylor's 'top guys'
Former San Diego State University wide receiver Louis Brown IV continues to impress the Baylor coaching staff. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound wideout has been one of the standout players of the fall, and Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda recently called him one of, if not the top guy, in the WR room.
"Louis [Brown IV] is one of our top guys, if not the [top guy]," Aranda told the media after Friday's practice. "His ability to win 1-on-1 routes. His ability to make key blocks and make plays when they matter. He's got dog in him. He's strong and explosive."
Baylor went into the offseason knowing it needed to find a big receiver who could play on the outside. They were unable to fill that need in the winter portal, but ultimately found their guy in the spring.
Brown began his collegiate career at Colorado State. He was a three-star recruit and played 10 games as a freshman before posting 481 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. Brown entered the transfer portal and moved to San Diego State, where he recorded 620 yards (16.3 average) and three touchdowns as a junior.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Brown entered the portal for a second time in the spring. After visiting with the team, Brown committed to Baylor in May. He is one of five WR transfers Baylor brought in this offseason, but he has maybe made the biggest impression of them all through the first few weeks of fall camp.
Sawyer Robertson is entering his final season, and the team knows their best chance to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff comes with him under center. Baylor brought in five WR transfers to complement their returning core of Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins. If everyone stays healthy, this offense should be even more dangerous in 2025 despite the loss of Dawson Pendergrass.
We know the offense is going to be good, so the biggest question is, did the Bears do enough on the defensive side of the ball to get them over the hump in 2025?
