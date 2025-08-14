Young Baylor WR gets glowing remarks: '[He's] going to be in the league'
With returning QB Sawyer Robertson back for the 2025 season, the Baylor Bears are expected to have one of the top passing attacks in all of college football. The Bears return key playmakers like Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Michael Trigg. Gaining both Kole Wilson and Louis Brown out of the transfer portal will also surely help.
But there is another playmaker that fans must not forget about. That's 6-foot-1 Jadon Porter. As a freshman in 2024, Porter saw limited action and caught two passes -- both in the opener last year. But he had a role and that was as a blocker on the outside. In fact, according to PFF, Porter was third on the team with a 73.4 run-blocking grade.
Porter hopes to see the field more in 2025, but he also prides himself on being that run blocker that coaches can rely on in crucial situations.
"I feel like that's the most important part, you know," Porter said of blocking as a WR. "As a receiver, you know, what you're supposed to do is catch the ball, run routes. That's what you're supposed to do. So blocking is the most important part. And, you know, I played a big role in that last year, and I feel like I could do it this year again. So, you know, I'm just ready for us to unleash. We've been practicing against each other for a long time now. I'm just ready."
But it's not just being a blocker that Porter excels at. According to Texas State transfer Kole Wilson, Porter is going to be an NFL wide receiver someday. Wilson says he is one of the smoothest players on the team.
"It's kind of crazy because when I first got here, I thought Jaden Porter was like an older guy," Wilson said. "Like he's real smooth. That's like the main thing. Jaden Porter is real smooth. We talk about it all the time. That's why we call him Rook because he's like a league guy. Like Jaden Porter is going to go to the league. Like it's crazy. The way he in and out of his breaks, the way he catches the ball, he's just real smooth."
Alabama transfer, Kobe Prentice -- who is predicted to start in 2025 -- also had praise for the young Baylor wideout. Prentice has been around good WR rooms, being at Alabama, and Porter's ability to play stands out to the former Crimson Tide receiver.
"JP, he's got a different skill set," Prentice said. "I'd say he's more mature for his age. I would say his body control, his hands, the way he moves is different than a lot of guys I've seen his age."
Baylor fans will see what kind of an impact Porter can make on the team this season. The Bears will kick things off on August 29 against Auburn.
