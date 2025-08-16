Q&A with 4-star DL Baylor commit Jamarion Carlton

BREAKING: Elite 2026 EDGE Jamarion Carlton has Committed to Baylor, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’5 265 EDGE from Temple, TX chose the Bears over Texas, LSU, and Texas Tech



“They’re building something good and I want to be a part of it.”https://t.co/e8gFDOhia2 pic.twitter.com/Y59Qqtui0G