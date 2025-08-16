Q&A with 4-star DL Baylor commit Jamarion Carlton
As Baylor football is set to kick off its 2025 season in less than two weeks, there's some excitement around building around the 2026 recruiting class, featuring four 4-star recruits all from the Central Texas area.
The crown jewel of that 2026 class is Temple (TX) defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton, a top-35 recruit nationally who spurned LSU, Texas, and Texas Tech to sign with the Bears. He sat with us to talk all things Baylor, his senior year opening up against a team from Mexico, his NFL player comparison, and what trend he wants to set by taking his talents up the road to Waco.
Q: How you doing, man? When is y'all's first game, and who is it against?
A: It's on August 29th, and we're playing against UANL, Nuevo Leon. It's a team from Mexico. We just got the film not too long ago, because they play in a different time zone and all that. We just finished fall camp, so we're still trying to study that stuff and get ready for the game in two weeks
Q: Oh wow that's cool, football's a global game now. Talk to me a little bit, how important was it for you to get your decision out the way before your senior season and have that relief?
A: It was very important to me, so I can focus on my senior year and my school work. I've only got this last semester since I'm enrolling early, so, I just didn't want to have that stress, overthinking stuff and this and that, so, it feels pretty good.
Q: If it hadn't been Baylor, who would it have been?
A: I honestly don't know.
Q: I got you. So tell me, why Baylor? Obviously, down the road for your family and friends, and Coach Aranda being a defensive coach. But what, ultimately, made you want to make Waco home?
A: I just, really like what they're building, you know? There's certain things that they do that nobody else does. Like, every Monday, I get a "good morning" check-in from the whole coaching staff, all kinds of stuff. So, they're very big on relationships with players, and like you said, Coach Aranda's a defensive-minded head coach
Q: Wow, that's some real intentionality. But, for your recruiting class, it's a real statement for Baylor. How important is it for you all in your class to put on for Central Texas and all of y'all to head to the local school? How big a part have you played in communicating with guys and trying to get them to Baylor?
A: It's pretty big for us to have a bunch of Central Texas guys, recruit-wise, and a lot of big-time guys. So, that means a whole lot for us to be able to put our stamp on Baylor. I've been a big part of it, just seeing where their head is and trying to get guys to come with me, so I've been trying to stay in communication with them.
Q: Do you see some other kids in the area committing to Baylor? Do you think the staff is finished with your recruiting class
A: Probably not, at least not anymore around here in our recruiting class. We really got most of the guys that we needed [around here], I think we're trying to get some guys from somewhere. So if [the staff] needs me, they'll call me and let me know 'Hey, do you know this person', or 'Hey hit up this person', So, I do what I can.
Q: Do you want to stay purely on the edge, or do you see yourself bulking up a little bit and maybe sliding inside to a 3-tech (DT)? If you had to give yourself a player comparison, I see a lot of Colin Simmons in your game, but who would you say?
A: I think I'd want to stay outside in the 5-tech. As for a player comp, I'd say Myles Garrett.
Q: Ok, another Texan, makes sense. What's the biggest thing for you, in terms of making sure you're weight-room ready, playbook ready, and ready to get on the field and make an impact Year 1?
A: Just, understanding the plays, understanding the system, just making sure I get stronger so that I'm ready to play at that level.
Q: If you had to name one improvement area in your game, what would it be?
A: Possibly, getting better with my hands and using my hands way more
Q: So, with your commitment, do you want to set it as a trend, of sorts?
A: Yeah, because it really doesn't matter where you go, all that matters is how you play once you get there
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
CBS Sports picks between Auburn, Baylor in mega Week 1 clash
Young Baylor WR gets glowing remarks: '[He's] going to be in the league'
RG3, media, coaches sound off on Baylor Bears bringing back chrome helmets
All-American Watch: Baylor football players who could earn All-American status in 2025
Fox Sports' RJ Young fumbles the bag with the Big 12 Conference with football ranking
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsO