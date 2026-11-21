Baylor heads back to McLane Stadium after suffering a loss to BYU last Saturday. After suffering the defeat to the Cougars, the Bears' Big 12 hopes are effectively over, but Baylor can still play for eight wins this season, giving itself a path to a better bowl game.

Plus, Baylor would love to play the spoiler role. That's because Texas Tech enters Waco for the Bears' final home game of the season. The Red Raiders are on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row, and Texas Tech controls its own path to the Big 12 Championship Game. But a loss to the Bears would put the Red Raiders in a bad spot — at least to the playoff committee.

Here's how you can see the game against the Red Raiders.

How to watch the Bears

Day: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

2:30 p.m. CT Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

McLane Stadium (Waco, TX) Network: Fox

Fox On the call: Jack Kizer and Mark Helfrich

Jack Kizer and Mark Helfrich Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network

How Baylor can beat the Red Raiders

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

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BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The spread is shockingly small. Although Texas Tech is favored to win the game, the sportsbooks believe it's going to be a close call. That has something to do with how well Baylor has responded to interim head coach Joe Klanderman, the Bears' defense, and Texas Tech's poor defense.

Baylor is 2-1 under Klanderman, beating both UCF and Iowa State, before falling to BYU. Now, Klanderman is still trying to audition to become the Bears' next head coach, and beating Texas Tech would likely keep him in contention.

The Bears certainly have a chance, but they will have to outscore Texas Tech. The Red Raiders' offense has been explosive since Thomas Castellanos took over as the starting quarterback. Texas Tech has scored over 50 points twice and it knows how to get in a track meet with the opposition.

But for Baylor, the silver lining is that the Bears' defense has a chance to wreak havoc against Castellanos. Texas Tech isn't used to a front like Baylor has, and the Red Raiders' passing defense is among the worst in college football. Texas Tech ranks No. 136 out of 138 teams against the pass, and DJ Lagway has one final chance to impress the Baylor faithful at home.

If Baylor wins this game, it's because he has a big game and takes advantage against a woeful secondary.

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