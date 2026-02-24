Former Baylor Star Named a Hidden Gem by NFL Draft Expert

The NFL Combine started this week in earnest and players are starting to make their moves up and down draft boards based on the workouts on the field and how they perform in the interview rooms.

The Baylor Bears have a handful of guys participating at the combine this week, and they’ll be trying to push themselves up other teams’ draft boards and find the best situations as they turn from college players into pros.

Prior to the start of the combine, NFL Draft on SI’s Justin Melo put together a list of players who are considered hidden gems, and broke down why they’d fit each individual team.

One former Bear made the list, and it was a team fit that was absolutely perfect.

Fits Like a Glove

The Denver Broncos with Sean Payton are looking for help in their tight end room after falling just short of the Super Bowl with a 10-7 loss in the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots.

With that in mind, Melo selected former Baylor tight end Michael Trigg as a gem that could fit in with Sean Payton’s offense.

“The Denver Broncos' gamble on Evan Engram didn't pay full dividends,” Melo wrote.

“Sean Payton should possess interest in adding an athletic tight end to his offense. Baylor's Michael Trigg creates mismatches while running savvy routes. He'll be a tough assignment for NFL safeties and linebackers and should test impressively.”

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Payton has been aggressive in the past at the tight end position, and his offense has typically worked best when he’s had a dynamic weapon at the position. That was likely the thinking when they signed Evan Engram, who had the reputation as an explosive playmaker in the middle of the field.

Of course, the most famous use of a tight end in Payton’s system was potential Hall of Famer Jimmy Graham, who flourished in New Orleans with Drew Brees under center.

Asking Trigg to be anything like Graham would be lofty expectations to say the very least. Graham was one of the best tight ends in football from 2011 until the middle of the decade.

Trigg, however, could be a useful weapon for Denver’s offense. His route running is something that immediately sticks out as an NFL trait, and Denver has a desire to test the middle of the field to make things easier for quarterback Bo Nix.

There are always good fits for NFL prospects, but it’s hard to find one that is better than Trigg going to play for Sean Payton.