Best Baylor Bear Football Players in NFL History

The 2026 NFL draft is just days away and multiple former Baylor Bears are primed to be selected. The draft commonly brings up discussions of which colleges are the best at producing NFL talent. The Baylor Bears have a rich history of NFL alumni with 270 players drafted and 224 playing in an NFL game. Now while we can’t gloss over every single Baylor NFL alumnus, it would be amiss to not talk about the most accomplished former Baylor Bears in NFL history.

#1 – Mike Singletary

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Hands down the most accomplished and well-known former Baylor Bear in NFL history and the only one in the NFL Hall of Fame. A first-round pick in the 1981 draft, Singletary was one of the most feared linebackers of his generation while playing for the Chicago Bears’ famous ‘46’ defense during the mid-80s. The numbers speak for themselves as Singletary made 10 Pro Bowls in his 12-year career, 7 All-Pro Teams and was a part of the Bears Super Bowl XX – winning team. Singletary also notched 19 sacks, seven interceptions and 15 forced fumbles over his storied career.

#2 – Del Shofner

A first-round pick in the 1957 draft, Shofner made his mark as one of the most productive receivers of the 1960s by making the NFL’s all-decade team. After four seasons with the Rams, Shofner spent his best years with the New York Giants. His 12 touchdown receptions in 1962 are tied for second-most in a season in Giants history. Over the course of his career, Shofner caught 349 passes for 6,470 yards and 51 touchdowns. Shofner also made two All-Pro teams as a punter and averaged 42 yards per punt from 1957 to 1960.

#3 – Bill Glass

Similar to Shofner, his college teammate, Glass was a first-round pick in the 1957 draft (Detroit Lions). Glass played the first four seasons of his career with the Lions and his final seven with the Cleveland Browns, where he was part of their 1964 NFL Championship team. Glass, an offensive and defensive lineman, notched four Pro-Bowl selections over his 11-year career.

#4 – Goose Gonsoulin

A 17th- round pick by the 49ers in the 1960 draft, Gonsoulin took his talents to the American Football League, where he played seven seasons for the Denver Broncos. From 1960 to 1966 for the Broncos, Gonsoulin intercepted 43 passes, including a staggering 11 as a rookie in 1960. The Port Arthur, Texas native finished his career with one season on the 49ers, where he intercepted three passes. Gonsoulin was a five-time Pro-Bowler and landed on two All-Pro teams, all with the Broncos.

#5 – Gary Green

After a legendary college career in Waco, Green became the 10th overall pick in the 1977 draft by the Chiefs. Over the course of his 9-year career (seven with the Chiefs, two with the Rams), Green was considered one of the best cornerbacks of his era and finished with 33 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, four Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections.

#6 – Santana Dotson

Dotson made his way into the league as a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 1992 draft. The New Orleans native burst onto the scene in Tampa with 10 sacks in his rookie season and a runner-up finish in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Dotson never reached those sack numbers again during the final nine seasons (three with Tampa and six with the Packers) but did win Super Bowl XXXI with the Green Bay Packers. Dotson finished his career with 49 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 460 tackles.

#7 – Ray Crockett

Crockett was selected in the fourth round by the Lions during the 1989 draft. The Dallas native may not have the Pro Bowls or All-Pro teams accolades the previous players on this list have but he does have longevity and consistency that puts him in the top 10 of this list. Crockett played 11 seasons, the first five with the Lions, middle seven with the Broncos and final two with the Chiefs. Crockett nabbed 36 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles, 15.5 sacks and 870 tackles to go along with a pair of Super Bowl titles with the Broncos.

#8 – Jim Ray Smith

The West Columbia, Texas native was a sixth-round pick by the Browns in the 1954 NFL draft. Smith played offensive and defensive line across his nine-year career (seven with the Browns and two with the Cowboys). Smith made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1958 to 1962 along with five consecutive All-Pro teams (three as a first teamer).

#9 – Robert Griffin III

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Other than Singletary, Griffin is the most well-known former Baylor Bear in the NFL. Following an unforgettable college career that saw him win the 2011 Heisman Trophy, Griffin was selected second overall by Washington with expectations of being the face of the franchise for many years. Affectionately known as “RG3”, Griffin set the league on fire during his rookie season in 2012 by leading the team to a 9-6 record and a playoff appearance.

His 3,200 passing yards, 815 rushing yards and 27 combined touchdowns had not been seen from a quarterback in the NFL since the days of Michael Vick in Atlanta. Unfortunately, injuries sank his career and he would never reach the levels of his rookie season success again. Griffin started 13 games in 2013 and seven in 2014 before missing the 2015 season. He would resurface for five starts with the Browns in 2016 and a handful of games as a backup for the Ravens from 2016 to 2018. Griffin was recently named to the Team USA flag football roster for the 2028 Olympics.

#10 – Xavien Howard

Howard, a second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2016 draft, abruptly retired during the 2025 season after starting the first four games for the Colts. Before the surprise retirement, Howard was a bonafide ballhawk in South Beach for eight seasons. After not garnering an interception as a rookie in 2016, Howard notched at least one for the next seven seasons, which includes a monstrous 10-interception effort in 2020. Howard made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams during his career and the retirement appears to be official with no news of a return coming.

#11 – Thomas Everett

A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 1987 draft, Everett played for the Steelers, Cowboys and Buccaneers across nine seasons (1987-1995). The Daingerfield, Texas native made the Pro Bowl in 1993 and won two Super Bowls as a member of the Cowboys. For his career, Everett notched 589 tackles and 21 interceptions.

#12 – Hank Gremminger

A seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 1956 draft, Gremminger played for the Cheeseheads during the height of the Lombardi Era and was part of three Super Bowl winning teams. The Windthorst, Texas native was a ballhawk during the early days of the forward pass as he grabbed 29 interceptions over the course of his 11-year career.

#13 – Fred Miller

Miller was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in the 1996 draft and proceeded to last 13 years in the NFL for the Rams and Bears. Miller made 164 starts along the offensive line and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams in 2000.

#14 – Charlie Bradshaw

The Plano, Texas native was an eighth-round pick by the Rams in 1957 and proceeded to carve a reputable 11-year career as an offensive lineman with the Rams, Steelers and Lions. Bradshaw earned Pro Bowl nods with the Steelers in 1963-64 and made 131 starts during his career.

#15 – Vann McElroy

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McElroy was drafted in the third round by the Raiders in the 1982 draft and lasted nine seasons with the Raiders and Seahawks. The Birmingham, Alabama native seemed to always be around the ball and snagged 31 interceptions, including a career-high eight in 1983, which earned him one of his two Pro Bowl selections.

#16 – Bobby Maples

Maples was a highly coveted offensive lineman coming out of college in 1965 as the Oilers drafted him in the fourth round of the AFL draft and the Browns in the third round of the NFL draft. Maples picked the Oilers and lasted 14 years as a mainstay for the Oilers (1965-1970), Steelers (1971), Broncos (1972-1978). The Mount Vernon, Texas native was a Second-team All-Pro in 1967 and a Pro Bowler in 1968.

#17 – Keith Bishop

Bishop was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL draft. Bishop never left Denver and was a key figure on the offensive line in the Mile High City for the entirety of the 1980s. The Midland, Texas native made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 1986-87 before retiring after nine seasons.

#18 – Robert Blackmon

Blackmon was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 1990 NFL draft. The Bay City, Texas native spent seven seasons in Seattle before spending two seasons with the Colts before retiring. Blackmon never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team but did accumulate 610 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 17 interceptions.

#19 – James Francis

The linebacker was the 12th overall pick by the Bengals in the 1990 draft and due to his draft spot, he could garner bust status but his 10-year career (nine with the Bengals and one with Washington) shows more of a consistent contributor that lasted a decade. The Houston native finished his career with 562 tackles, 33.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and 11 interceptions.

#20 – Matt Bryant

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This list wouldn’t be complete without a kicker and Bryant was a consistent, productive one whose career spanned 19 seasons with the Giants (2002-2003), Colts and Dolphins (2004), Buccaneers (2005-2008) and the Falcons (2009-2019). Bryant made 397 fields (85.6% attempts made) and 567 extra points (98.6% attempts made). His 397 field goals made is 16th most all-time in NFL history.