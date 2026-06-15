Top-60 DL Finn Walker Previews Final OV to Baylor Football Ahead of Commitment

Baylor is two for two on its big official visit weekends. The Bears gained two commitments from the first weekend, and Baylor gained another commitment on Monday, when WR Josiah Morgan flipped from Houston to the Bears.

Dave Aranda is hopeful this upcoming weekend will be as kind. And Baylor will have several top targets on campus, including three-star defensive lineman Finn Walker.

Walker a Conroe (TX) Oak Ridge prospect, will take his final official visit before figuring out where he is going to commit to. The 6'7", 260-pound defensive lineman recently took official visits to Oklahoma State and Kansas State — coming down to an All-Big 12 finale.

The top-60 defensive lineman is hoping to find out if Waco is a true fit for himself.

"I’m hoping to find out if it’s a fit for me," Walker told Baylor Bears on SI. "From playing in Waco to living in Waco, to getting a degree from Baylor. All things for me are equally important. The staff is a BIG part of that, as well. Maybe the biggest part."

Coaching staff is putting in overtime

Walker is 247Sports' Composite's No. 628 player in the 2027 cycle. The Bears currently have nine commitments in the 2027 class, and Walker would add significant value to what Baylor is trying to do.

He has a high motor and someone who is going to put forth energy on every play. Baylor has taken notice to his work ethic, and from head coach Dave Aranda, to defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, to line coach Carson Hall — they are all working toward getting Walker's commitment.

"Man, they’ve shown me SOOO much love every time I’ve been on campus," Walker said. "From the relationship I’ve built with Coach Hall, and Coach Klanderman, to the relationship that Coach Aranda and I have fostered. They’ve really made me feel like Baylor could be a fit."

Baylor offered Walker back in February, and first-year defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman is working to get the Bears' defense back on top. It was a down year for Baylor in the trenches, but with Klanderman's record, the Bears are expected to right that ship. Walker had nothing but good things to say about Baylor's new coordinator.

"Love Coach Klanderman. His obvious success stands out right away. His demeanor is great. ZERO ego, a true ball coach," said Walker.

Message to the fans

Walker earned First-Team All-District Honors last season. He tallied 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Lining up mostly at defensive end, Walker gave it all on every play, and was able to use his strength to out-muscle linemen. Walker has good pursuit of the ball carrier and wraps up nicely.

His message to the fans? He works hard to prepare so he can ball out on gamedays.

"I’m going to bring 110% energy on every play," Walker said. "I work hard through the week of preparation, so I’m going to SHOW out on game day. With celebrations in the backfield!"