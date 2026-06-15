Flip Alert: What Former Houston Commit Josiah Morgan Adds to Baylor's WR Corps

Baylor's official visit weekends are starting to pay off. The Bears landed a pair of defensive commits last weekend, following Baylor's first official visit weekend.

Now, on Monday, following another weekend, the Bears have landed their first wide receiver commitment.

Josiah Morgan, out of Louisiana, flipped his commitment from Houston to Baylor. He becomes the Bears' first wide receiver commitment in the 2027 cycle — although four-star athlete Karece Hoyt could play wide receiver.

I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunities, relationships, and guidance that have led me to this moment. After much prayer and reflection, I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Baylor University! Sic’Em🐻 pic.twitter.com/tkUldPyk8T — Josiah Morgan 3⭐️ WR (@_morganjosiah) June 15, 2026

Morgan is now the ninth prospect in Baylor's 2027 class and he will rank towards the top of it, as of now. The 6'1", 195-pound playmaker is ranked as a consensus three-star as things stand right now. He is listed as Rivals Industrial's No. 846 player in the 2027 cycle. He is also the No. 24 player out of Louisiana.

On top of previously being committed to Houston, Morgan held some nice offers from programs like Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M.

What Morgan brings to Waco

Looking at Morgan's tape, he brings quite a bit to the table for Baylor. It might take a year or two for Morgan to fully develop, but he appears to have a good release at the line when the opposing team plays tight man coverage.

Morgan has the ability to find the soft spot in zone coverage and can sit down. Using his 6'1" frame, Morgan can win contested catches against similar build defenders. He doesn't appear to have burning speed, but Morgan has good enough speed to win his routes.

A redshirt season is certainly in the picture for Morgan, but playing time down the road is a given, with a good chance of starting during his Baylor tenure.

Could Baylor add more playmakers?

Jake Spavital's offense is very friendly for the passing game and Baylor's wide receivers. Last season, Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kobe Prentice, along with others, all had their fair share of receptions — along with tight end Michael Trigg.

Baylor added some talent through the transfer portal, along with four-star WR London Smith and three-star Davion Peters in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

But with how the Bears operate, Baylor will need to continue to add talent. On Monday night, three-star Kobe Haynes will make his commitment. It's possible the Bears gain another playmaker before the night is over. Haynes is picking between Baylor, TCU, Kansas, and Stanford.