ESPN names Baylor's most 'impactful' 2026 commit

The Baylor football off-season has already featured a slew of departures from both players and coaches after the disappointment that was the 2025 season. That disappointment has trickled down to the recruiting rankings, with a 2026 class that was once ranked within the top 30 nationally having tumbled all the way to the 4th-worst in the Big 12 according to 247Sports rankings, with Central Texas natives Jamarion Carlton and Jamarion Vincent flipping to Texas and Michigan, respectively, while Washington was able to lure 4-star Jordan Clay away from Baylor.

With next year being critical for Dave Aranda, fielding a defense that can string together stops should be priorities 1, 2, and 3. However, the Big 12 is still a conference full of high-octane offenses, and Baylor will have a litany of offensive production to replace if it wants to keep up with the conference's elite.

A recent list put together by ESPN lead recruiting analysts Craig Haubert, Eli Lederman and Tom Luginbill went through the four power conferences and named each conference's most impactful recruit. Their choice was London Smith, the Waco area legacy product that was one of Baylor's first commitments in the class and one of their three remaining 4-star products.

ESPN Excerpt

Can't help but get excited about WR @London_Smith1

"Baylor led the Big 12 in passing, but its top four receivers were all seniors and tight end Michael Trigg is also departing. Reloading was essential, so it's not surprising that three of their top four signees project to wide receiver. Smith, a native of Waco, Texas, brings built-in familiarity with the program. Both of his parents starred at Baylor. His father, Rodney, was a three-year standout at safety, and his mother, Stacey, is now on the track and field coaching staff. London Smith is fast, fluid and has advanced savvy for his age. He caught 79 passes for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. At least one receiver from this class will factor into the rotation early, and Smith appears the safest bet to do so quickly."

As covered in our summer analysis of Smith, Smith projects as an instant impact weapon that should be able to add an explosive element to this offense. With his family lineage, he'll be coming in with an elevated understanding of expectations and preparedness that should leave him in a position to contribute as a freshman. The depletion of Baylor's 2026 class will place more expectation on him, but his speed combined with a polished receiver skillset should make him capable of stepping up to the plate.

