Takeaways from Baylor's 113-56 win over Alcorn St.

On a Friday night dominated by massive events across the sports landscape, Baylor men’s basketball quietly welcomed Alcorn State from Mississippi to the Foster Pavilion. Alcorn State entered the matchup with a 1-9 record and an average margin of defeat in high-major games of 36 points. Alcorn State is one of the weakest, if not the weakest, teams on Baylor's schedule. They somehow managed to allow 132 points to Iowa State, which, at the time of writing, stands as the most scored by any team in the 2025 season.

Cameron Carr takes off for the dunk in the firs-half. | Via @BaylorMBB on X

Baylor started the game on fire, coming out to a 12-2 start through the first five minutes. From there on, the Baylor defense and offense slowed, and Alcorn State confidently held its own. With three minutes remaining in the half, the score sat at 38–28, meaning Baylor went on a 10-plus-minute stretch without separating from Alcorn, playing them even in a 26–26 run. Baylor would come out of the final timeout of the half strong, scoring 17 points unanswered on the backs of Cam Carr and Obi Agbim. The half would end 55-30.

The second half was a lot better from the Bears. The Bears scored 58 points and had emptied the bench with eight minutes remaining. They held Alcorn State to 26 points on 22% from the field. It was a fiery offensive performance combined with a strong defensive performance. It is what Baylor fans should expect when playing an inferior opponent. The game finished 113-56 in favor of the Bears. Let's get into some takeaways.

First half of basketball was a struggle

Tounde Yessoufou drives to the rim in the first-half | Via @BaylorMBB on X

Although the half ended with a 25-point lead and loads of awesome highlights, the Bears lived and died by their runs, which started and ended the first half. The first run came in the opening four minutes, when Baylor jumped out to a 12–2 lead. The second came in the final 3:24 of the half, as the Bears closed on a 17–2 run. Combine the two runs, and that is where Baylor's 25-point lead comes from. The middle 12 minutes of the first half were simply bad basketball from the Bears. They played Alcorn State even, missed shots, turned the ball over, and were matched physically at every level. This play was remedied in the second half, as Baylor left no doubts about the level they can reach when playing at their best.

Baylor Needs a Midseason Transfer Big

"Yes, sir."



While Michael Rataj and Caden Powell have met expectations this season and at times exceeded them, this team is still lacking a big man. With Juslin Bodo-Bodo's timeline uncertain, another big is necessary. Adding another big man to this team would allow for a new level of physicality and rebounding for this Baylor team. You would be able to play Rataj in his more natural power-forward position and lighten the load on Caden Powell on the defensive end. While Baylor's rebounding has been good this year, the great Baylor teams of the past have been dominant rebounding teams, and an additional big man can raise this team to that level.

Cameron Carr, Simply Elite

Every time I write after a Baylor Basketball game, I find myself writing about Cameron Carr. Tonight, Carr had 24 points on 8-9 shooting from the field. Another efficient performance where he led the team in scoring. Along with this, the energy and disruption he brings on the defensive end are unmatched. Tonight he had 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals. This is elite stuff. Cam Carr is an NBA talent, and as he continues to grow in this Baylor program, he will continue to make his case as a lottery pick come NBA draft time.

