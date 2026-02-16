One Baylor Football Player 'Poised' for Bounce-Back Season in 2026

It will be his first season in Waco as a Baylor Bear, but former Florida QB DJ Lagway has been named one player who is in store for a bounce-back season. CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah recently named 10 players who should regain form in 2026 — Lagway being one of them.

"DJ Lagway was billed as one of the top quarterbacks in the sport last season, but floundered, recording 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions as coach Billy Napier was fired. Now, he joins a vastly more quarterback friendly situation under offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. Last season, the Bears ranked No. 4 nationally in passing offense. Baylor has to find some new playmakers at receiver, but Lagway should instantly step in as one of the most productive passers in the Big 12."

Lagway, a legacy recruit, was a former top-five prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He chose Florida over Baylor, but the Willis (TX) prospect will come home. Lagway is as talented as they come, despite an up-and-down season this past year. Lagway passed for 2,264 yards, 16 scores, and 14 interceptions this past season with the Gators.

Jake Spavital could be the coach Lagway needed

There is no sugar coating Lagway's time with Florida. He looked like he was on the path of having an exceptional career, but Lagway had a true sophomore slump. It didn't help there was tension between the Gators and head coach Billy Napier, and UF did the former five-star no favors.

But now he will get a fresh start and he is paired with one of the top offensive coaches in the nation. Jake Spavital has got the job done wherever he's been and he's helped coach some terrific quarterbacks.

Obviously, Sawyer Robertson shined under Spavital, but he is just one example. Geno Smith, Brandon Weeden, Johnny Manizel, Kyler Murray, and Fernando Mendoza are other QBs who Spavital has worked with.

Lagway should become one of the best QBs in the Big 12 and the Bears went out and brought him some nice targets. A few familiar faces from Florida, along with Dre'lon Miller, Hardley Gilmore, and Gavin Freeman, should give Lagway all the help he needs.

