Baylor Begins Recruitment of 5-Star Guard King Gibson

Scott Drew and his staff are hitting the road to start recruiting to prevent another disaster like the 2025-26 season.

One of the biggest issues that plagued the Bears throughout the 2025 season was a lack of dynamic guard play in the back court.

Obi Agbim and Isaac Williams both had some nice moments through the year, but neither is best suited to play a starring role on a team that has aspirations of winning at the highest level.

Baylor appears to have started trying to solve some of the problems that were significant issues in 2025, and that is beginning with the courtship of 5-star guard of the 2027 class, King Gibson.

Gibson is the 6th overall player in the Rivals 2027 class. The 6-foot-4 guard led Geneva (OH) Spire Academy in scoring this season, averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 assists on 44.7 percent shooting from three during Nike EYBL Scholastic League play.

Who is King Gibson?

”I’m a versatile player, you know, I can do a lot of things on the floor,” Gibson told Rivals.

“I can run the offense, shoot, score the ball, defend, I’m a slasher. I can just do a lot of things on the floor. My shooting is getting a lot better; I’m shooting it more confidently and consistently this year.”

Shooting is something that can come with time, but the type of playmaking that Gibson describes for his game is something that was sorely missing in Baylor’s backcourt last year.

Gibson recently met with Jamie Shaw of On3, and talked about several schools that are vying for his services, but Baylor has entered the fray with powerhouse teams like Michigan.

At this time, Gibson has taken unofficial visits to just two schools.

“I just went up to Michigan for the Michigan State game,” Gibson said. “And I’ve been to NC State, those are the only two unofficial I’ve been on.

Though he has only taken those two visits, he did mention that Baylor has started building their relationship with the young guard.

Where's Baylor Stand?

“It’s a new relationship with them,” Gibson said.

“I just started talking with them, but they’re pretty cool. They call me a lot, and we’re just getting to know each other. I’ve been watching a little bit of their games, and they let their guards boogie, so I like that.”

With so many teams looking to bring Gibson into their program, what is going to be important to him?

“Transparency is big for me. So I want to play for a coach who is going to be honest with me,” Gibson said.

“Tell me what I need to do to take my next step. If the goal is the goal, I need to know what I need to do to get there. Play style will also be something I look at. I want to go into a situation, knowing how I’m going to be played and where I’m going to be and who all is going to be on my team.”

Baylor looks like it’ll have its work cut out to bring Gibson in, but it’s a positive sign that he likes their playstyle and that he mentioned that aspect of basketball being important to him.