Another prized Baylor commit flips - - this one to the Big 10
The Baylor Bears football team is now done for the season after they finished with a 5-7 record. Although the regular season may be over for the Bears, now the offseason has already begun and is in full effect. Dave Aranda and his staff must now pivot immediately to the transfer portal and maintain their recruiting class of incoming freshmen.
Prior to this week, the Bears were ranked as a top 30 recruiting class in the nation, with blue-chip talent such as defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton, defensive back Jamarion Vincent, and wide receiver Jordan Clay, all of whom were ranked within the Top 200 nationally. Fast forward to the present, and none of them are still members of the Bears' recruiting class.
The bad news began early in the week when Carlton and Vincent flipped to Texas and Michigan, respectively. However, there was some hope that Aranda would be able to hold onto Jordan Clay, especially given the performance of the Bears' receivers over the course of the 2025-2026 season. Given his status as a highly rated recruit and the opportunity for early playing time, holding onto Clay would have salvaged a tough couple of days for Dave Aranda.
Clay had been committed to Baylor since the summer, with the Bears beating out schools like Oklahoma and Colorado to initially obtain his commitment. While Clay's commitment had been firm, the on-field production of the Bears might not have been what Clay was expecting, and could have been just enough for other schools to re-enter the picture.
The University of Washington proceeded to jump into the picture, and was able to get Clay up to campus for a visit on November 15th for a visit. The moment Clay visited Seattle, that should have sent off alarm bells for Aranda and his staff, especially given that the Bears had been struggling on the field. Since that visit, Clay had been trending in the direction of the Huskies, and finally publicly announced today his plans to flip and sign with Washington.
With Early National Signing day starting tomorrow, the Bears have now lost their three best commitments in their 2026 recruiting class. If Dave Aranda and his staff have any chance of improving their roster prior to the 2026-2027 season, they are going to have to pull off some flips, or recruit the transfer portal hard in order to fill the large gaps on both sides of the ball.
