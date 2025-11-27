CBS Sports' panel picks between Baylor vs. San Diego State in Players Era Tournament
The Baylor Bears are back in action on Wednesday night after splitting both of their games in the last two days. The Bears took down Creighton on Monday night before getting handled by St. John's on Tuesday.
After going 1-1, Baylor will face San Diego State later. The Aztecs have also split both of their games in Las Vegas. San Diego State got crushed by Michigan before winning their last game against Oregon.
Baylor enters the game with a 4-1 record, with its lone loss coming against St. John's. Although San Diego State beat Oregon, the Aztecs have struggled recently. Prior to their win against the Ducks, SDSU dropped its previous two games against both Troy and Michigan.
Baylor's flaws came out in the last game and the Bears are hoping to get those fixed in one night. The Bears' front court is currently a mess without High Point transfer Juslin Bodo Bodo -- who has yet to play this season. Freshman Tounde Yessoufou is struggling with consistency, and the Bears don't have a true point guard on the roster, as it appears.
But even with Baylor's flaws, the Bears are a talented team and national analysts are going with Scott Drew's team to get the job done on Wednesday.
With the game tipping off on Wednesday, CBS Sports' panel made their pick between the two schools.
CBS Sports' panel makes their pick
- Gary Parrish: Baylor
- Kyle Boone: Baylor
- David Cobb: San Diego State
- Isaac Trotter: Baylor
- Cameron Salerno: Baylor
"Baylor struggled defensively vs. St. John's on Tuesday but still managed 81 points in a shootout as Cam Carr continued his big week with 27 points. I'm expecting SDSU to be a more manageable matchup for this brand-new Bears team as they figure out their pieces, and their ability to score consistently -- even if the defense is a mess right now -- should be enough to get them by in a close one"
How to watch
- Day: Wednesday, November 26
- When: 9:30 p.m. CT
- TV: TruTV
- Announcers: JB Long and Candace Parker
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas)