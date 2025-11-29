Baylor under pressure as Michigan tries to flip Bears' commit Jamarion Vincent
Baylor is entering the final stretch of the recruiting cycle with an unexpected problem: its top cornerback commit is suddenly back on the market.
Rivals300 defensive back Jamarion Vincent, Baylor’s long-time pledge and a top-25 corner nationally, is returning to the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines for another visit just days before signing day. That alone signals concern for the Bears. Earlier this month, it looked like Vincent would shut down his recruitment and stick with Baylor. Now the Wolverines have kicked the door wide open and are making a full push to flip him.
Michigan’s Late Run Has Real Traction
Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan is the catalyst for this surge. Morgan, a Copperas Cove native, has deep Texas ties and has built a relationship with Vincent far quicker than Baylor anticipated. He already proved he can pull Texas prospects north when he flipped Rivals300 safety Jordan Deck away from Baylor earlier in the cycle. Now he’s trying to do it again.
Michigan’s staff has doubled down with its Texas connections. Special teams coach JB Brown, another Lone Star native, has joined the effort. The Wolverines are expected to make a serious NIL play during Vincent’s visit, and the combination of relationships, opportunity and financial investment is enough to put Baylor on alert.
Deck’s role matters here too. While he won’t be on campus this weekend because of a playoff game, he and Vincent are close. They both train with private defensive backs coach Shaun Graham in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and Vincent even traveled up to join their workouts over the summer.
Why Losing Vincent Would Sting Baylor
Vincent committed to Baylor in January over offers from the Texas Longhorns, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Arizona Wildcats and others. He is one of the headliners of a 2026 Baylor class that currently sits among the best in the Big 12.
That group includes fellow in-state standouts Jordan Clay and London Smith. Players Baylor views as foundational pieces for stabilizing a defense that has struggled for multiple seasons. Losing Vincent this late would be yet another blow after losing Jamarion Carlton to Texas, further weakening both the talent and momentum of a class built around hard-won in-state recruiting battles. It would also reinforce a frustrating trend for Baylor in the NIL era: national programs with deeper pockets and wider networks circling back late in the process to pry away priority targets.
Vincent may still choose loyalty and continuity in Waco. But as it stands, Baylor is fighting to keep one of its most important defensive commitments from becoming Michigan’s next Texas flip.