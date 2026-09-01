Baylor Football Offers LSU Legacy BJ LaFell After Highlight Play

Baylor has offered athlete BJ LaFell a scholarship, and after watching his highlights, you can see why.

He's a Highlight Reel With a Football Helmet On

When you think you've got him, no you don't. At least that's how most highlights of BJ LaFell seem to go. This young man is athletic and elusive. Everything from hurdling over a defensive player, spinning around a linebacker, outrunning a safety, and sometimes all in the exact same play.

Whether he's positioned in the backfield as the quarterback, taking the handoff lined up as a running back, or lined up on the perimeter as a receiver; one thing is clear: When BJ LaFell is on the field a big play is only ever one snap away.

WATCH: 2029 Shadow Creek (TX) RB BJ LaFell with one of the craziest TDs you’ll see all season🤯



LaFell holds offers from LSU, Florida State, and others.



(via @BenjaminGolan) pic.twitter.com/i5ZbRjg9ko — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) August 29, 2026

He's Already Saught After

Currently holding offers from LSU, Florida State, among others, BJ LaFell has now been offered a scholarship to play football here at Baylor.

Not to be outdone by his football performance, LaFell also scored 20 points in a basketball game against Summer Creek. The son of retired NFL wide receiver, Super Bowl XLIX Champion, and LSU alum Brandon LaFell, BJ LaFell seems to have every reason worth recruiting. At 5'10" tall and 155 pounds, the highlights showcase his abilities and capabilities, and Baylor can always find a use for a potentially exceptional player on their team.

The class of 2029 Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) sophomore played multiple positions in the week one game against Summer Creek. Ranging from offensive positions such as wide receiver to running back and even quarterback, to the defensive and special teams positions of safety, kick and punt return duties, as well as punting. And since it would be a disservice for Baylor with their increased attention to explosiveness and speed to not be interested in an athlete who utilizes speed and agility.

Dec 10, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) celebrates with quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after LaFell scored a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Baylor's new Direction Would Suit Him

If the intention for the football team this season is to place more emphasis on speed and conditioning and playing with more tempo, an athlete like LaFell almost seems tailor-made to fit in.

Lafell has shown speed, agility, vision, athleticism, and therefore Baylor has shown an interest in him. This will be a story that we will follow as it develops, though it is currently unknown as to how soon LaFell will make his decision as to which scholarship he will accept.

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