Baylor in prime spot to flip 4-star recruit after Billy Napier’s firing from Florida
One of the forms of collateral damage when the coaching carousel spins out of control and coaches lose their jobs is that recruits could rethink their commitment to that school.
After all, recruits are recruited by a school with a particular head coach and they like his style and offensive or defensive philosophy. When that coach gets his pink slip and is escorted off campus, recruits may begin looking elsewhere that could be a good fit. Case in point, the Florida Gators.
Florida told Billy Napier his services were no longer needed and was unceremoniously relegated to his spot in the unemployment line, and as a result, will receive a nice little buyout of approximately $22 million, not to coach Florida football.
One Gators football recruit from Texas could be rethinking his recruitment process and might be looking to go elsewhere. Recruited by Baylor receivers coach (and former Florida Gators receiver) Dallas Baker, 4-star wide receiver Davian Groce could be a huge pickup for the Bears. Groce originally picked the Gators over Baylor.
At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with great speed, Groce is ranked as a Top 50 player in the Class of 2026 (#47). In addition, Groce is the No. 3 ATH and is the No. 6 overall prospect in the talent-rich, recruiting hotbed of Texas., according to 247Sports.
Groce is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and participates in track and field. He was the Texas 5A champion in the 200 meters.
At Lone Star High School in Frisco, TX, Groce is unstoppable. He can score from anywhere on the field. Last season, Groce gained 1,389 yards from the line of scrimmage and scored 12 total touchdowns. In addition, Groce added three touchdowns on special teams, two kickoffs and one punt return for touchdowns. Coming into his senior season, Groce has 48 total touchdowns and over 3,900 yards in his high school career.
The rumor mill is in full swing about who will be the next head football coach at Florida. That uncertainty could be the catalyst for a Texas-talented receiver to come home and play for his home state fans. Hey Davian, you have coach Baker’s number on speed-dial, right?
