3 game predictions for Baylor football vs. Cincinnati
Following last week's loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, the Baylor Bears currently sit at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 conference. Similar to last week, the Bears are firmly planted in the middle of the pack, but with three total losses, their hopes of making a push for the Playoff seem to be gone. With that being said, there is still a lot of football left to play this season, and for the Bears to set the foundation for next year and retain their top recruits, they need to demonstrate on the field that they have not lost their fire.
Although the Playoff may be out of reach, the Bears still have the opportunity to make a statement this week as they travel to Cincinnati to play the number 21 overall team in the country. The Bearcats fit the mold for a lot of the other Big 12 teams Baylor has played this season: potent offense with some question marks on the defensive side of the ball. Although the Bears were not able to take advantage of the question marks on defense for the Horned Frogs, will they be able to show something new against the Bearcats? We will see tomorrow, but below are 3 additional predictions I have for the game.
1. Sawyer Robertson will bounce back
Sawyer Robertson arguably had one of his worst games of the season last week against the Horned Frogs. Whether that be due to the unfavorable weather conditions or Robertson simply having an off game, I find it unlikely that Robertson has back-to-back weeks where he throws multiple interceptions. Additionally, the Bearcats are known to have a slightly porous passing defense, which could allow Baylor's playmakers to step up and make some big plays.
2. The Baylor defense will give up at least 300 yards of offense
Conversely, I do not foresee the Baylor defense finding a way to slow down this Cincinnati offense. The Bearcats wield one of the best offensive units in the country due to their balanced style of passing and rushing, and Brendan Sorsby's ability to make all of the right reads when he needs to. Couple that with the Baylor defense's woes over the course of this season and this game taking place in Cincinnati, and I have no reason foreseeing why the Bearcats won't have themselves a field day against this Baylor defense.
3. Baylor's defense will force Brendan Sorsby's 2nd interception of the season
So far this season, Brendan Sorsby has been truly sensational, at least when you look at his numbers over the first half of the season. Sorsby has thrown for over 1800 yards, but the main highlight is his ratio of 18 touchdowns to only 1 interception. Even though the Baylor defense is not known for generating turnovers and has been very hot and cold over the course of the season, I have a gut feeling that the Bears are going to turn over Sorsby. Following this game, Sorsby will have thrown 21/22 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.