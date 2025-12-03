Early Signing Day: Speedster RB Ryelan Morris signs with Baylor
Texas speedster running back Ryelan Morris has a chance to be the next big-time playmaker for the Baylor Bears offense. Morris' recruiting process has been a long, crazy road that has seen multiple commitments and decommitments. Morris initially committed to Baylor in July 2024 and held that spot until decommitting this June. The same day he left the Baylor class, he locked in with Stanford.
Three months later, Morris left Stanford’s class and returned to Baylor a few days before Halloween. The most attractive aspect of his skill set is the blazing speed that he has shown off in track & field in high school. As a junior, he ran 10.58 in the 100 meters and finished third in the Texas 2A 100-meter finals with a 10.84. During the 2025 football season, Morris ran wild for 2,109 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns.
Morris may not carry the hype of some of his fellow Baylor commits and will enter a running back room that includes Bryson Washington (team-leading 788 rush yards and six touchdowns in 2025) and Caden Knighten (469 rush yards and one touchdown) but his talent and potential is undeniable.
Honey Grove (TX) Honey Grove High School RB Ryelan Morris
- 5-foot-9, 160 pounds
- Composite 4-star recruit
- No. 227 overall
- No. 10 athlete
Notable offers:
SMU, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, USC, Missouri, Miami, Houston, Oregon, Oklahoma, TCU, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Stanford, Arizona State, Purdue and Baylor.
Scouting report via 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks:
Dominant multi-phase playmaker at the Texas 2A level who could provide big-play touches from the slot or out of the backfield at the P4 level. Primarily a running back and quarterback with limited receiver reps in high school; however, has assembled a handful of outstanding live performances as a multi-level pass-catching threat across two years of evaluations. Limited height and frame potential, which plays into WR projection, but compensates with electric athleticism verified on the track and in combine settings. Beats just about any back-seven defender who draws the matchup. Excels in creating separation, regardless of route level. Faces a learning curve relative to competition level coming from small-school TXHSFB. Nevertheless, projects as a P4/high-major offensive weapon who can provide personnel flexibility and play-calling creativity with big-play potential every touch.