Baylor locked in recruiting race with Michigan for 4-Star QB Malachi Zeigler
Baylor is in the mix for a 2027 QB prospect who is nearing a decision on where he will play college football. 6-2, 209-pound four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler out of Benton, Louisiana, is a top-100 prospect in the class of 2027 per the rankings of 247Sports. Zeigler is a highly touted prospect who has 21 Division I offers, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman. The teams that are in the mix are SMU, Baylor, Michigan, and Mississippi State.
Baylor has been pushing hard to get Zeigler in Waco, as Baylor's Offensive Coordinator, Jake Spavital, is the primary recruiter. The Bears will have to try their best to fend off a strong push from Michigan and other programs to land the four-star quarterback. Zeigler has been a top priority for the Bears as they look to get a quarterback for the future and could bring some national attention recruiting-wise. If Baylor can get the signal-caller to make the jump and become the centerpiece of their 2027 recruiting class -- it bodes well for Baylor.
Michigan has been pushing as of late and seem to be picking up some buzz for the Louisiana prospect, The Wolverines have had recent success with recruiting top talent quarterback's as of late as they have flipped number one overall prospect and number one overall quarterback in the class of 2025 Bryce Underwood from LSU last recruiting cycle and also have a top-15 signal caller Brady Smigiel committed in their current class of 2026.
Baylor has started the ground with trying to get some top talent into Waco to build back to that national powerhouse that the whole country has known Baylor to be in the Big-12. Can the Bears fight off other schools to get the future in Waco to start building into the 2027 recruiting class?
