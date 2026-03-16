Baylor Locks in Visit with 4-Star Quarterback Recruit

In the last 15 years, Baylor has had some success with quarterback play, thanks to their high-flying offense.

Robert Griffin III was the second overall pick by Washington in the 2012 NFL Draft, and won the Heisman Trophy during his time at Baylor.

That was the highest of high end outcomes for a quarterback. Bryce Petty was a third round pick.

Most recently, Sawyer Robertson appears to be headed toward being a draft choice in this year’s class as well.

That should make them an attractive destination for any quarterback coming out of high school, and it looks like head coach Dave Aranda has his sights set on a potential heir to DJ Lagway’s throne in Waco.

Conference Battle

Luke Babin is a 4-star recruit at quarterback, and has officially locked in a visit to campus, according to Rivals. Luke Babin is a 4-star recruit at quarterback and has officially locked in a visit to campus, according to

Babin was once committed to Vanderbilt but decommitted nearly a month ago, and is looking at different options.

It looks like the Bears are going to have to try to win a conference battle before the season even starts.

Baylor is battling against Oklahoma State for the talented signal caller, and Dave Aranda is going to have his work cut out for him.

“Baylor has really been trying. They’ve really come back for me,” Babin said earlier this month.

“Coach Rhett has been texting me and sent me a letter about why he wanted to be back in the mix. Those are some of the original guys that offered me in the beginning and great places to land, great places to be. I love those coaches and have a great relationship with them.”

Relationships are important, and there are certainly going to be some twists and turns during this recruitment.

The New World

Recruiting has never truly been a straight forward process, and that is true now more than ever. The presence of NIL, the transfer portal, and college coaches moving all over the place has well, has made recruiting a more difficult process than before.

For now, this is a good start. Babin’s official visit has been locked in for June 19, which should give him plenty of time to see all of campus, and determine whether Baylor is the best spot to make his home for the foreseeable future.

Baylor offered Babin his scholarship in May of 2024. Babin visited the Bears twice in 2024, one of which was for their game against Oklahoma State at the end of October.

Baylor looked to the portal to replace Sawyer Robertson in January, coming away with Florida transfer and Baylor legacy DJ Lagway as their next starting quarterback. Three-star Quinn Murphy is Baylor's lone 2026 quarterback signee.

The lack of depth behind Lagway could be a potential selling point for Babin in the idea that he could see the field sooner than later.

Whether or not that is important to him remains to be seen, but Baylor needs help in the quarterback room. It appears Dave Aranda has found his primary target to try and develop behind DJ Lagway.