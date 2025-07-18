Decision day set: 4-Star WR Chase Campbell locks in key announcement for Baylor Bears
Chase Campbell, a 4-star 6-1 180-pound wide receiver from Wolfforth, Texas, will be choosing from his three final schools, Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas Tech, on July 22nd. Wide receiver coach Dallas Baker has made a strong late push in his recruitment.
Baylor has landed three wideouts in this 2026 class. Could they possibly land a fourth one as Campbell is the remaining top target in the state of Texas?
Kansas State is always a team to look at as an underdog choice for Campbell, but Baylor and Texas Tech will not go down without a fight. Campbell has had older crystal balls per 247Sports that had him predicted to Arkansas. Campbell visited the Razorbacks back in May and has since eliminated them from his final school list.
Campbell has elite acceleration and top end speed, once he gets the ball in his hands he turns into a dynamic playmaker at the wide receiver position. His track speed shows up on film. Campbell has strong hands and makes defenders miss in space.
Campbell fits at Baylor as they will prioritize his athletic ability as a polished route runner, something they look for in Waco, and he fits that mold. Even with three wideouts already in the class, Campbell can come and contribute early as a slot receiver.
Can Baylor land the highly touted wide out to come to Waco? I think they have a great chance at landing him after the loss of Jordan Deck to Michigan, Baylor can lighten the loss with this big time playmaker.
