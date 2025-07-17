Social media in disbelief after Baylor loses key commit Jordan Deck to Michigan
It was a tough Wednesday for Baylor football as it lost one of its top commitments in the 2026 class. Four-star safety Jordan Deck flipped his commitment to Michigan -- a team he was close to during his recruitment.
The Frisco (TX) prospect committed to Baylor back on June 24, but after staying in close talks with the Wolverines' defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan, Deck chose to go to Ann Arbor. Deck is ranked as the No. 403 player in the country and the No. 37 safety, per the Composite.
With Deck no longer in the class, Baylor has 16 players in the 2026 class. The Bears still have four-star CB Jamarion Vincent and three-star S Jordan Davis secured as the two current defensive backs committed.
Following Deck's flip, social media was in disbelief as Baylor lost a key component to the class.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Big 12 meets SEC: Baylor to host Auburn, blackout in Waco
BREAKING: Jordan Deck decommits from Baylor and flips to Michigan
Former Baylor star Ja'Kobe Walter shines for Toronto Raptors in NBA Summer League
Baylor named the 'archvillain' to Big 12 football foe
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI