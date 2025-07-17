Inside The Bears

Social media in disbelief after Baylor loses key commit Jordan Deck to Michigan

The Bears lost a key component to the class.

Trent Knoop

In this story:

It was a tough Wednesday for Baylor football as it lost one of its top commitments in the 2026 class. Four-star safety Jordan Deck flipped his commitment to Michigan -- a team he was close to during his recruitment.

The Frisco (TX) prospect committed to Baylor back on June 24, but after staying in close talks with the Wolverines' defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan, Deck chose to go to Ann Arbor. Deck is ranked as the No. 403 player in the country and the No. 37 safety, per the Composite.

With Deck no longer in the class, Baylor has 16 players in the 2026 class. The Bears still have four-star CB Jamarion Vincent and three-star S Jordan Davis secured as the two current defensive backs committed.

Following Deck's flip, social media was in disbelief as Baylor lost a key component to the class.

