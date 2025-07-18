Analyzing Baylor's 2026 4-star commits: WR Jordan Clay
Jordan Clay — Wide Receiver, Madison High School (San Antonio, TX)
Clay headlines the group as the Bears’ most recent commit on July 10th. A nationally ranked top-100 prospect, he's one of the most highly rated skill position commits in Baylor history
Rankings: Ranked 88th nationally, 8th-best wide receiver in Texas, and 9th-highest rated prospect to ever commit to Baylor (via 247Sports).
Analysis:
In an era where guys such as Justin Jefferson and Jamar Chase are dominating with speed and shiftiness, Clay is a throwback jump-ball specialist. He possesses elite ball-tracking ability, with body control and spatial awareness well beyond his years. Standing at 6'2" with a strong track and field background, he offers positional versatility, capable of operating as a traditional boundary/field X receiver, or as an oversized slot presence able to make tough catches in the middle of the field. While he doesn’t appear to have elite, Olympic-level speed (although as a 2-time Texas 6A regional qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles, it can be argued), he doesn’t necessarily struggle to create separation, but that will be an improvement for him, along with gaining nuisance in his route running and further development of his route tree. Most of his high school tape featured go routes and post patterns. He consistently turns 50/50 balls into 75/25 propositions for himself, regularly snagging contested catches against double or triple coverage, while displaying physicality with the ball in his hands after the catch.
Reminds me of: Former West Virginia star and top-10 NFL Draft pick Kevin White. Nobody will sneeze at White’s collegiate career, but if he wants to achieve the NFL success that White did not, we’ll need to continue to develop his wide receiver skillset, and be able to win matchups when his physical gifts alone can’t save him.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Social media in disbelief after Baylor loses key commit Jordan Deck to Michigan
Big 12 meets SEC: Baylor to host Auburn, blackout in Waco
BREAKING: Jordan Deck decommits from Baylor and flips to Michigan
Former Baylor star Ja'Kobe Walter shines for Toronto Raptors in NBA Summer League
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI