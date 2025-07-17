Big 12 meets SEC: Baylor to host Auburn, blackout in Waco
"Blackout on the Brazos" game at McLane Stadium in a big clash between Baylor and Auburn Friday, August 29th, under the lights in Waco, Texas as this major showdown between two storied programs. Fans are encouraged to wear all black as the Baylor Bears open up the 2025 season.
"Blackout on the Brazos" is more than just the hype; it's about a true test as an SEC opponent comes into Waco, and for Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears, this is a huge opportunity to showcase that they are striving to make an impact early to start the 2025 campaign.
Both teams will come in trying to shake off the rust early in the game. I would expect some turnovers from both sides early. McLane Stadium will be rocking to try and get Auburn off its gameplan early but once the nerves start to go away, it'll be up to Baylor to be able to capitalize on every opportunity in order to start the season 1-0.
Baylor will be tested early with the physicality and speed of the SEC as it will try to run the ball and test the front seven of that Bears' defense, headlined by 2024 First Team All-Big 12 linebacker Keaton Thomas, who had over 100 tackles in the 2024 season. That Bears defense will also need to stay disciplined as they will be playing against a dynamic QB in Jackson Arnold, who transferred from Oklahoma along with speedster wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr, who transferred from Georgia Tech this offseason, and Cam Coleman, the 6-3 195 195-pound highly touted true sophomore wide receiver.
Baylor has one of the top QBs returning this season as 6-4, 220-pound redshirt senior Sawyer Robertson, who threw for over 3,000 yards with 28 passing touchdowns on 62.2% of his passes after taking over the starting job in week 3. Robertson would have to rely on quick passes and taking deep shots to test those Auburn defensive backs, as they are fast and physical. One of the most underrated parts of this game will be how Baylor's offensive line plays by game 1. Will they be able to protect their senior QB and let him have time to read Auburn's defense?
