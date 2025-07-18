Baylor's recruiting ranking slips after 4-Star safety flips to Michigan
Wednesday night, 2026 4-star defensive back Jordan Deck flipped his commitment from Baylor to Michigan. Deck was committed to the Bears since June 24th. But Michigan came into Texas and gets one of the Bears' defensive back centerpieces of this 2026 Baylor class.
Per 247Sports Team Rankings for the 2026 class, Baylor dropped four spots in the rankings after the decommitment from Deck. Baylor was ranked as the 22nd highest ranked class in the country with 17 commits, and now dropped to 26th nationally with 16 commits in the class. Baylor still has
the second spot in the Big 12 recruiting team rankings.
Waco still has some important pieces in this class involving three top 100 players in the nation in 4-star edge Jamarion Carlton , 4-star DB Jamarion Vincent and 4-star wide receiver Jordan Clay, who headline this 2026 Baylor class,
It's definietly a tough pill to swallow as a Baylor fan as the Bears were on a recruiting wave in the last month take a loss, it's still a lot of time left in this recruiting cycle so Baylor has some time to find some senior risers or maybe try to flip someone comitted elsewhere, where will the Bears nagivate now after the loss to Deck?
