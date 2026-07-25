How to Watch 2027 4-Star Guard Tyrone Jamison's Commitment Live as Baylor Trends

The Baylor Bears are hoping to get some good news on the recruiting front on Saturday afternoon. Late afternoon, four-star guard Tyrone (TJ) Jamison will announce his commitment. He is down to six schools and the Bears are among those six.

Here's how you can see Jamison's commitment live, along with a primer on the kind of prospect he is.

How to see Jamison's commitment

Finalists: Baylor, Iowa, Oklahoma, USC, LSU, and Miami

When: Saturday, July 25 at 3:30 pm CT

Where: CBS Sports YouTube page

Leader: Baylor is trending

Who is TJ Jamison

Jamison is a 6'2", 170-pound guard out of Shreveport (LA) Calvary Baptist Academy and is a top-40 guard. According to Rivals, Jamison is the No. 34 player in the 2027 class and the No. 11 point guard of the class.

4⭐️ guard Tyrone “TJ” Jamison in an 89-80 OT win



17 points (5/16 FG)

9 rebounds

5 assists

2 TOs

6/6 free throws



The 6-1 Shreveport native made clutch FTs to go into OT. Nice all-around performance from the guard. He has offers from LSU, Alabama, Louisville, Arkansas, SMU, etc pic.twitter.com/JccTYByeLe — Toyloy Brown III (@TJ3rd_) May 28, 2026

“I’m an all-around player,” Jamison told On3. “I like to get my teammates involved first, and then I can score the ball and get to the rack. I shoot the ball pretty well and I like the mid-range game. I’ve been getting a lot stronger this summer. I’m hitting the weight regularly and I’m getting stronger and I can see it with my body control against defenders. I try and model my game after Rob Dillingham, I watch some Devin Booker too. I like Dillingham’s shiftiness and his quick-twitch and is so smooth with it.”

What Jamison would mean for the Bears' class

As things stand now, Jamison would be the first addition to Scott Drew's 2027 class. The Bears signed one of the top classes in the 2026 cycle, with the late addition of five-star guard Dylan Mingo. Wing Elijah Williams was also part of the class and will give Baylor an immediate impact player this upcoming season, even if he doesn't get a starting nod right away.

Looking ahead, the five-for-five eligibility rule certainly changes the landscape and the Bears could have their players for a year longer, but if all goes to plan, Mingo will be a one-and-done in Waco. Meaning, Drew will be looking for an immediate replacement for the sought-after guard.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's where Jamison would come into play. He is someone who can facilitate an offense and get his teammates involved. Baylor hopes to get both Kayden Mingo and Isaac Williams back another season, both being able to handle the basketball, but in Baylor's offense, you can't have too many playmakers.

Drew has built a good relationship with Jamison, and things are trending in a good direction for Saturday's commitment.