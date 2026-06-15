How to Watch 2027 WR Kobe Haynes' Commitment Live as Baylor Looks to Beat TCU, Stanford

The Baylor Bears received good news on Monday morning when three-star wide receiver Josiah Morgan flipped his commitment from Houston to Baylor. It was the Bears' first wide receiver of the 2027 cycle, although four-star athlete Karece Hoyt could line up there next fall.

And the Bears are hoping to make it two wide receivers in one day. On Monday evening, three-star Kobe Haynes is set to make his commitment. He's set to pick between Baylor, two Big 12 programs, and Stanford.

How to see Haynes' commitment

Finalists: Baylor, Kansas, TCU, and Stanford

When: Monday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Dave Campbell's Texas Football YouTube page

Leader: Appears to be a three-team race between Baylor, Stanford, and TCU.

Haynes' primer

Haynes, a 6-foot wide receiver, is from Whitney (TX) and has a strong connection to Baylor. The Bears were Haynes' first offer back in May of 2024. Baylor was also the last team to host Haynes on an official visit. Dave Aranda's program was the final visit before Haynes chose to set a commitment date.

Baylor has long been after Rivals Industrial's No. 581 ranked player in the 2027 class. Haynes is a do-it-all playmaker, and while he slots in at wide receiver, the Bears could use him in a variety of roles.

ICYMI: #Baylor was named a finalist for elite playmaker Kobe Haynes (@Kobe7Haynes), who has set his commitment date for June 15.



STORY: https://t.co/3z2ocPzeWC pic.twitter.com/mOxZk9yBP3 — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) June 12, 2026

Last season, Haynes lined up at quarterback, ran the ball effectively, and obviously caught the ball. Haynes threw for 1474 yards and 15 touchdowns. He ran for 1438 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also caught for 680 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

There are some conflicting reports regarding Haynes and his commitment. Baylor has been surging, a school that's always been 'right there' in his recruitment. But Stanford has the lead on O3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, and TCU has held a prediction to land Haynes since February.

Haynes would be an ideal fit

Baylor enjoys throwing the rock around, and the Bears need explosive playmakers in order to do that. Last season, we saw highlight catches from Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson, and Kobe Prentice, among others, but none of them are there any longer. Baylor is looking to add more playmakers in this class to shore up the receiver corps for years to come.

District 5 3a MVP.

9 D1 offers

Passing yards 1474

15 Passing TDs

Rushing yards 1438

23 Rushing TDs

Receiving yards 640

7 Receiving tds

Total yards 3552 45 TDs@CoachHaynesJr @CoachHightower3 @CoachDBaker81 @CoachShawnBell @RhettSmeins @CoachBanks13… pic.twitter.com/xgtTWYEmHq — Kobe Haynes (@Kobe7Haynes) December 21, 2025

Haynes is an idea fit in Jake Spavital's offense. He is twitchy, and possesses breakaway speed when he gets into the open field. He has good height and has the ability to win one-on-one routes.

We will see later on Monday if Baylor gets to add another player to its recruiting class.