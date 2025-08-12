Inside Baylor's steady pursuit of a rising defensive star
Baylor has been recruiting one of the more intriguing defensive line prospects in the 2027 class. The Texas prospect recently spoke to the Baylor Bears on SI about his vision for his student-athlete future and what he values most in the program that he will eventually choose in the near future. Pearland HS (Pearland, TX) defensive lineman DeMarco Jenkins, who is ranked as a four-star according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Jenkins has 20 Division I offers from programs that include Oklahoma, Houston, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Baylor. During his sophomore season, he recorded 27 tackles, 8 QB hurries, 7 TFLs, and 3 sacks. Baylor is listed in his Top 12 programs in his recruitment that include TCU, SMU, Syracuse, Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Kansas, University of Houston, Oklahoma, and Pitt. His recent comments show a perspective that will go beyond the game of football and an emphasis on both personal and athletic growth.
When asked about what is one of the determining factors in a potential commitment, Jenkins made it very clear that football is only part of the journey.
"I want to attend a school where I can thrive and shine, a place that will help me take care of and provide for my family," he stated. "I want to learn how to become a man and understand that life is bigger than football." Baylor been a very consistent presence in his recruitment, he took an unofficial visit to Waco and came away very impressed with the experience. Since that moment, the Bears staff has been keeping in contact with Jenkins, working to create a strong connection rather than waiting until he's on the verge of making a college decision. According to Jenkins, the visit left a positive impact and showed him how Baylor can set him up for the future on and off the field.
The fit between both has Baylor's approach emphasizing personal development and academic support, and building character, as this leads to leaders who can succeed in areas of everyday life. For an in-state prospect who is looking to grow as a person from the moment he steps on campus, Baylor has made the message clear, and it's carrying a lot of positive weight in Jenkins' recruitment so far. This mindset is what the Baylor staff have been looking for in recruiting cycles, especially during the NIL era, where most relationships don't matter, but to Jenkins, this has put Baylor in the mix during his recruitment.
