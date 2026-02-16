Former Baylor Bear Goes in the Third Round of PFF's Mock Draft

The NFL offseason has begun with the Seattle Seahawks still covered in confetti after hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

Next week, the NFL Combine begins, which will allow athletes to showcase their skills in front of NFL executives and coaches.

That also means that it’s mock draft season. Those will come fast and furious for the next two months before the draft begins in Pittsburgh in late April. Baylor has some draft prospects that are going to hear their name called on the second and third day of this year’s draft.

Pro Football Focus recently did a three-round iteration of a mock draft, and the Bears were shut out of the first two rounds of the draft, before the first player for the Bears came off the board.

First Baylor Bear Selected

With the 78th pick of PFF’s mock draft, the Atlanta Falcons took tight end Michael Trigg.

The Falcons are in an interesting position with their offense as new Head Coach Kevin Stefanski takes over for Raheem Morris after Morris was fired following an 8-9 finish.

Stefanski was let go by the Cleveland Browns, and was widely considered the best coaching prospect on the market who was not named John Harbaugh.

Once Harbaugh went to the New York Giants, the Falcons pounced and brought Stefanski in to be their new head coach.

Now, Stefanski is tasked with rebuilding Atlanta’s offense which still has some key pieces around their quarterback Michael Penix.

There is, however, one big question mark in an offense that already boasts wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. The future of tight end Kyle Pitts.

How Does Trigg Fit?

Pitts was supposed to be the next big thing at tight end after the Falcons took him in the top-5 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

That was not the case for the first four seasons of his career, as Pitts did not assert himself as one of the top tight ends in football.

Pitts had a breakout season in his fifth year with both Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball. Now, he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent, and may look to head elsewhere if he and the Falcons cannot agree to terms.

Even if Pitts does come back, the Falcons would have plenty of use for someone like Baylor’s Trigg, who has the skills to translate to a role like a secondary tight end or H-back in the NFL.

Stefanski had plenty of success in 2025 with David Njoku and rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

Whether it’s as a tight end or an H-back at the next level, the Falcons are a team that could be a seamless fit for him.

Furthermore, seeing a tight end as a top-100 pick is something that Baylor could use in recruiting in the immediate future.

