Turnover and Talent: Breaking Down Baylor’s Cornerbacks Entering 2026
The Baylor cornerbacks were just okay last season. At times, they seemed brilliant, and other times, they made Baylor fans turn their TVs off and go outside. There is a significant amount of turnover within this group, both in position coaches and personnel, so let's examine what has changed as we enter 2026.
Last season, Baylor acquired Paul Gonzalez from TCU to coach the cornerbacks, and I believe Baylor saw some improvement. In early February, it was announced that Paul Gonzales would leave and take a job at USC under his former boss, Gary Patterson. Baylor quickly pivoted, picking up Jeremy Modkins, who was coaching at Rice.
Gonzalez made a lot of progress with this cornerback room. Levar Thornton Jr. was Baylor's best defensive back last season, and while he had some low moments, notably allowing a perfect passer rating when targeted against SMU, he continued to improve throughout the season. Apart from Thornton Jr., the room needed a lot of help from the transfer portal.
Projected Depth Chart:
Starter: Levar Thornton Jr. (RS JR)
Starter: Devon Jordan (RS SO)
Rotation: Calvin Simpson-Hunt (RS JR)
Rotation: Stilton McKeevey (SR)
Depth: Jayden Rowe (RS SR), Reggie Bush (RS SR)
Youthful Depth: Kyler Beaty (RS SO), Leo Almanza (RS FR)
Look to Redshirt: Jamarion Richardson (FR), Jordan Davis (FR)
What I like about the room:
The individuals in the room are very talented. But there has been a lot of turnover in both the coaching staff and the personnel. There is a definite upgrade in talent at this position when compared to last year. Devon Jordan was going to be a key piece to the talented Oklahoma defense next season, and Levar Thornton Jr. actually had a good season last year, especially compared to his defensive teammates. Stilton McKeevey and Calvin Simpson-Hunt add experience and versatility to this group, and the depth also has experience that will be helpful down the stretch.
What I don't like:
The turnover of players seems like positive attrition for Baylor. There were some guys who were just not at the power four level who left the program, most notably Caden Jenkins. On the other hand, the turnover in the coaching staff is not good. Baylor moved on from its defensive coordinator and had its cornerbacks coach, Paul Gonzales, poached by USC after only coaching one season at Baylor. They hired Rice's cornerbacks coach, Jeremy Modkins, who is a good coach, but it is difficult to continue development when you have had three coaches in three years in a position group.
