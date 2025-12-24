Bears vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears have both already clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs, but now both are battling for seeding and the top spot in their respective divisions. Even the No. 1 seed in the NFC is still up for grabs for both teams.
That makes the Week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football a massive game with significant postseason implications. Let's go ahead and dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.
Bears vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bears +3 (-105)
- 49ers -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bears +148
- 49ers -176
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-105)
- UNDER 51.5 (-115)
Bears vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 28
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Bears Record: 11-4
- 49ers Record: 11-4
Bears vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- Bears are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Bears' last seven games
- 49ers are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games vs. Bears
- Bears are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 road games vs. 49ers
- 49ers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the 49ers' last seven games
Bears vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - Questionable
- Rome Odunze, WR - Questionable
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB - Questionable
- Luther Burdern III, WR - Questionable
- Kyler Gordon, CB - IR
49ers Injury Report
- Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable
- Renardo Green, CB - Questionable
- George Kittle, TE - Questionable
- Tatum Bethune, LB - Questionable
- Kurtis Rourke, QB - NFI-R
Bears vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch
- Brock Purdy, QB - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy has been fantastic since returning from injury, elevating the 49ers to a new level. He's coming off a five-touchdown performance against the Colts and has now averaged 248.1 passing yards per game through his seven starts. People forget Purdy is one of just three active quarterbacks who are currently in a playoff spot who have already led their team to a Super Bowl berth. His play makes the 49ers a dangerous team to face.
Bears vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm laying the points on the 49ers on Sunday night:
I'm willing to go down with the ship that the Bears aren't a good football team. Another week, another string of unbelievably good luck leading to them winning on the final play of the game. Jordan Love was hurt in the first half, and the Bears still found themselves down 10 points late in the game. A recovered onside kick later, and Chicago was able to force overtime, where they'd eventually win. Despite the win, the Bears are still ranked just 16th in total DVOA, and if you eliminate their takeaways, their defense is in the bottom 10 in virtually every metric.
The 49ers are the better team in most areas, and the Bears' luck is bound to run out sooner or later. I'll take the 49ers as slight home favorites.
Pick: 49ers -3 (-115) via FanDuel
