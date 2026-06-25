Baylor Suffered Recent Recruiting Losses to Big 12 Foes Utah and Kansas State

The Baylor Bears have just nine commitments in the 2027 class. Four-star ATH Karece Hoyt, QB Luke Babin, and S Davontrae Kirkland headline the class, and the Bears were hopeful they were going to add on the cycle this past few days.

But, Baylor fell to some Big 12 foes.

Jaden Bibbs picked Utah

On Tuesday night, Coppell (TX) standout corner Jaden Bibbs picked the Utah Utes over the Bears.

The 5'11", 175-pound corner was someone Baylor really wanted. For Dave Aranda, it's important to keep in-state kids and get them to commit to Baylor. But not only did Bibbs leave the state of Texas, but he also heads to a school the Bears will have to face.

Bibbs is rated as a three-star prospect. He Rivals Industrials' No. 525 player in the cycle, and he was also tabbed as the No. 37 cornerback in the class. Bibbs ran right around a 4.4 40-yard dash and could get involved in special teams.

In 2025, Bibbs tallied 43 tackles and two interceptions, and Baylor was hopeful he was going to take his talents to Waco. But as of now, Baylor will have two defensive backs committed, both being safeties, with Kirkland and Devin Watkins in the fold.

Finn Walker opted for Kansas State

Another in-state target left the state of Texas when three-star defensive lineman Finn Walker opted to head to Kansas State, picking the 'Cats over Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Walker was also rated as a three-star prospect. The Conroe (TX) Oak Ridge prospect is ranked as a top-60 defensive lineman and would've been a big boost for Joe Klanderman's defensive unit moving forward.

WHATS GOOD MANHAPINESS!!Thank you to ALL the coaches and universities that gave me an opportunity to👀what I needed to👀, to make this decision for my future. 🏈🏈



That said, I’m a 💯committed WILDCAT!! #EMAW #POWERCATS 😈😈LETSSS GOOO🔥🔥🔥💪🏼💪🏼🫶🏻@KStateFB @CK_KleinCollin… pic.twitter.com/FVHF1HZqCv — Finn Walker (@FinnWalker8808) June 24, 2026

Prior to his visit to Baylor, Walker told Baylor Bears on SI he wanted to see his fit with the Bears.

"I’m hoping to find out if it’s a fit for me," Walker previously said. "From playing in Waco to living in Waco, to getting a degree from Baylor. All things for me are equally important. The staff is a BIG part of that, as well. Maybe the biggest part."

Walker developed a close relationship with the coaching staff, liked Klanderman, but Kansas State won in the end, landing the coveted lineman.

The Bears have one defensive lineman, an edge rusher, committed. Cadriann Olds pledged to the Bears following his official visit. Baylor hasn't done well winning some big recruiting battles, but that could change if Aranda produces a winning product on Saturdays this fall.