3 Recruits Baylor Football Should Realistically Target in 2027 Class

Baylor received more good news on the recruiting front on Tuesday evening as unranked safety Noah Johnson pledged to the Bears. Baylor now has 10 commitments in the 2027 cycle, but Dave Aranda is in need of more fresh talent.

Here are three realistc names Baylor should target, and have a fighter's chance to land.

DL Khing Thibodeaux

The defensive line was quite an issue for Baylor in 2025. The Bears had one of the worst run-stopping teams in the country, and Baylor attempted to restructure the room by adding a few transfer players. Most notably, Hosea Wheeler from Indiana, but he has to clear eligibility concerns.

Baylor added Jae'lin Battle in the 2026 class, and he could see his way onto the field sooner rather than later, but with just one edge rusher committed in the '27 cycle, Baylor needs a few more defensive linemen.

FULL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS !!!

UNANIMOUS 2 WAY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1st TEAM ALL DISTRICT



⭐️ - 11 SACKS

⭐️ - 75 TACKLES

⭐️ - 20 TFL’s

⭐️ - 4 FORCED FUMBLES

⭐️ - 27 QB PRESSURES

⭐️ - 32 SOLO TACKLES



⭐️- 6 REC 70 YARDS 2 TDS https://t.co/kYrF8LTIAq pic.twitter.com/8M8XY4Wt30 — | Khing “KT8” Thibodeaux | ’27 | (@KhingThibo_8) November 22, 2025

Thibodeaux is a 6'2", 260-pound defensive lineman out of Garland (TX) Garland Lakeview Centennial. He is a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 450 player in the nation, per 247Sports Composite. He racked up 75 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and four forced fumbles a year ago in high school.

Things have been quiet in Thibodeaux's recruitment, but according to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, Baylor is in second behind SMU.

Edge Alexander Coey

For similar reasons as Thibodeaux, Baylor needs help along the defensive line. Cadriann Olds is the Bears' lone edge rusher commit, and the Bears could certainly use some added depth along the defensive line.

Alexander Coey has taken official visits to both Houston and Pitt, but there is time for Baylor to get back into the mix. Coey has good size, standing at 6'4", 235-pounds and is an in-state product, from Conroe (TX).

Coey is ranked as a three-star and the No. 770 player in the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports Composite. Coey had 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks a year ago in high school, and with a bigger role in 2026, Coey could rise up the rankings.

WR Tre Brown

Baylor can always use more wide receivers, and with just one true wide receiver committed in the class, how about another?

Tre Brown is a 5'10", 170-pound playmaker out of Humble (TX) Summer Creek. He is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 250 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle, per Rivals Industrial Rankings.

Brown isn't highly ranked, but he has a solid offer sheet that consists of Arizona, Houston, Texas Tech, and TCU.

Last season, the shifty playmaker tallied over 1,000 all-purpose yards. He caught 43 passes for 531 yards and two scores.