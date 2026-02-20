Baylor 4-Star Commit Davontrae Kirkland is Putting His Recruiting Hat on to Build '27 Class

Baylor had a disappointing 5-7 season this past year, but between landing former five-star QB DJ Lagway from the transfer portal, and the Bears' future prospects — there is some excitement in Waco.

Baylor signed a 15-man class in the 2026 cycle, but lost three of its top players following its 5-7 campaign. However, the Bears have some foundational pieces to work with in the 2027 class and it's led by four-star athlete Karece Hoyt and four-star safety Davontrae Kirkland.

Kirkland is the longest-tenured commit in the class and the 6'1" safety from Waco remains committed to the Bears in large part due to their consistency in recruiting him.

" I picked Baylor because they’ve been consistent in recruiting the entire process and every time we visited, they treated me and my family like we belong," Kirkland told Baylor Bears on SI. "Baylor been recruiting me since the 8th grade and was the first school to give me my 1st P4 offer."

Building a relationship with the new defensive staff

There were some changes in Waco that Kirkland will have to get adjusted to. Head coach Dave Aranda kept his job, but Baylor went out and hired former Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman to take over the defensive reins.

Plus, defensive backs coach Paul Gonzales left for USC, so Baylor went out and landed former Minnesota Vikings and Rice coach, Jeremy Modkins, to fill the same role.

Despite all of that, Kirkland remains committed to Baylor. He does, however, have a spring visit in place to see Stanford, and he could see a few other schools — along with multiple visits to see Baylor.

The hire of Klanderman shows Kirkland that Baylor is in win-now mode.

"It means a lot and shows that Baylor is trying to win now," Kirkland said of the hiring of Klanderman. "Me and Klanderman have started to build a connection and communicate on a regular basis. He is a great person and coach from what I’ve seen."

Putting the recruiting hat on

Being that first commit in the class, along with being a top player in the nation — Kirkland is the No. 355 player in the country and No. 36 safety, per the Composite — so he wants to build a strong class for the Bears.

Kirkland said he is really working on bringing four-star Waco Midway RB Lathan Whisenton

and three-star Waxahachie QB Jerry Meyer with him in the 2027 class.

Davontrae Kirkland

"Yessir," Kirkland said of putting his recruiting hat on. "I have started trying to pull some recruits in. Some players I’m trying to get to come with me are Lathean Whisenton and Jerry Meyer."

On top of being a leader for Baylor on the recruiting trail, Kirkland wants Baylor nation to know he's a God-fearing man, along with a leader who will do whatever it takes to help the Bears win.

" I want Baylor to know that they’re getting a God-fearing man first of all. As a player they are getting a playmaker and a leader who’s ready to do anything for the team," said Kirkland.

Kirkland will take an official visit to Baylor from June 5-7.