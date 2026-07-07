What Questions Should Dave Aranda Answer at Big 12 Media Days?

Big 12 media days begins on Tuesday, and Dave Aranda will be taking center stage for one of his few public appearances during the offseason.

Aranda will face the media and be peppered with questions as his team is looking for a big bounce back year where Aranda could potentially be coaching for his job. What are the most important questions that Aranda can answer at this event?

Here are a few ideas.

DJ Lagway’s Development

There is no conversation surrounding Baylor’s football program without talking about their quarterback. DJ Lagway was a prized transfer, coming back to Waco from Florida to try and resurrect a program that has been struggling.

Lagway is not a finished product. He has some development still to take place in his game. One season ago he threw 16 touchdown passes to 14 interceptions. A repeat of that season is not going to cut it for the Bears if they want to compete for a Big 12 title.

Aranda should be asked frequently about Lagway’s development and how they play to improve their offense from a season ago. There is no position more important than quarterback, so this is a topic that should be thoroughly covered.

What about the skill players?

Of course, Lagway cannot throw the ball to himself. There will need to be receivers on the other end of those passes, and the Bears are breaking in a brand new group of skill position players.

There is not a lot of experience or production returning for the Bears after Josh Cameron headed to the NFL after a strong season.

The same is true at tight end where Michael Trigg is out the door, and now the tight end group is searching for someone to emerge.

Who is going to be the leader at receiver this year. Who among the transfers is picking up the offense the fastest?

Who is going to develop into a security blanket at tight end? All of those things are likely to be at the forefront as the passing game goes through an extensive overhaul.

Offensive Line Shuffle?

Baylor basketball struggled this past season with no key contributors returning from the 2024-25 season into 2025-26.

Baylor’s offensive line is ahead of that curve with one returning starter set to be on the field for the 2026 season.

Kaden Sieracki has experience as a redshirt senior, so he should be able to step into a leadership role. The rest of the offensive line is in flux. Has anyone in the group separated themselves like Yakari Walker or Nate Kibble? What about Cole Rhett? Are there any players that have forced themselves into the conversation as a potential competition piece coming into fall camp?

As much focus as there is on the quarterback and receivers within Baylor’s offense, the offensive line is still an incredibly important piece to any functional offense. Without that group coming together and gelling quickly, Baylor’s offense is going nowhere fast.

Hosea Wheeler Eligibility

At this time last year, Hosea Wheeler was in Indiana’s program, and contributed to a national championship team. Despite winning a title, Wheeler transferred to Baylor in hopes of becoming a starter and potentially raising his draft stock should he choose to go pro at the end of the season.

Of course, there are more complicated matters to tend to as to whether Wheeler will even be eligible to play this season.

Despite the rules resembling that of the wild west, Wheeler’s eligibility is up in the air for the 2026 season. He’s in the midst of a lawsuit in which he is one of the plaintiffs against the NCAA trying to preserve his final year of eligibility. The NCAA, by contrast, is attempting to get rid of medical waivers and redshirts as the new five for five rule was recently passed.

Is Wheeler going to be able to play? If he can, he should be a key cog on Baylor’s defensive line. If he can’t that’s a big blow to a defensive front that was repeatedly gashed by opposing run games a season ago.

EXCLUSIVE: Shehan Jeyarajah spoke to us about DJ Lagway playing in Jake Spavital's system at #Baylor this season.



'A match made in heaven'



But is that going to be good enough to contend in the Big 12?



STORY: https://t.co/TVHO893Vme pic.twitter.com/o4rhpK4GNy — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) July 4, 2026