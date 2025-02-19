ESPN BPI predicts Boise State vs. New Mexico men’s basketball
After ripping off four straight Mountain West Conference victories, the Boise State men’s basketball team suffered a 64-47 loss at San Diego State last weekend.
It was a disappointing result for the Broncos (17-8, 9-5), who have fallen out of NCAA Tournament at-large consideration.
To get back on the bubble, Boise State needs a strong finish to the regular season. Wednesday’s 8 p.m. Mountain time home matchup with MWC-leading New Mexico (22-4, 14-1) is a must-win game for the Broncos.
“Our mindset stays the same,” Boise State point guard Alvaro Cardenas said. “It’s one game at a time. We still think we can go into the tournament with really good momentum. We’ve got six more games, and three of them are against basically the top three (in the MWC standings) at home. We really think we can beat all these teams left on our schedule, but it’s got to start (Wednesday).”
The Broncos also host Utah State (22-4, 12-3) and Colorado State (17-9, 11-4) down the stretch.
New Mexico has won eight straight games, including an 84-65 bludgeoning of Boise State back in January.
Will the Broncos pick up a signature victory and even the season series with the Lobos?
What BPI says
According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, Boise State has a 61.2 percent chance to win Wednesday’s game. BPI gives New Mexico a 38.8 percent chance to sweep the regular-season series.
Boise State’s recent games
Boise State, No. 47 in the NCAA NET Rankings, had won four straight games before stumbling at San Diego State.
After dropping four of six games in the middle of MWC play, Boise State has played much better on the defensive end. Over their last five contests, the Broncos are allowing just 58.8 points per game.
During the 2-4 stretch, opponents torched Boise State for 71.7 points per game.
New Mexico’s recent games
The Lobos have been perfect since a mid-January loss at San Jose State (12-15, 5-10).
New Mexico is coming off a dramatic 82-79 home victory over Utah State (22-4, 12-3) that completed the regular-season sweep of the Aggies. The Lobos are two games up on Utah State in the MWC standings with five regular-season games remaining.
After banking eight straight wins, New Mexico is up to No. 37 in the NET Rankings.
Boise State vs. New Mexico BPI prediction, betting odds, TV channel
BPI prediction: Boise State has a 61.2 percent chance to win
Betting odds: Boise State -4.5
Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Feb. 19
Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
