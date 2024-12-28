How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. San Jose State: TV channel, live stream
The Boise State men’s basketball team will face San Jose State Saturday afternoon in its Mountain West Conference road opener.
Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Mountain time at Providence Credit Union Event Center.
The Broncos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) began conference play last Saturday with a 77-59 home victory over Air Force. Tyson Degenhart led the way with 19 points and six rebounds while Alvaro Cardenas added 15 points and 12 assists — one shy of the Boise State single-game record.
Cardenas spent three years at San Jose State before transferring to Boise State last offseason.
The Spartans (7-6, 0-1) have won three straight games since opening MWC play with an 83-77 loss at New Mexico way back on Dec. 4.
Senior guard Josh Uduje, a Utah State transfer, leads San Jose State at 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. UCLA transfer Will McClendon, a junior guard, is at 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
San Jose State is coached by Tim Miles, who is in his fourth year at the helm. Miles’ previous stops include Nebraska (2012-19), Colorado State (2007-12) and North Dakota State (2001-07).
Ten of the MWC’s 11 teams have played a conference game entering Saturday. Boise State, Colorado State (7-5, 1-0), New Mexico (9-3, 1-0), San Diego State (8-2, 1-0) and Utah State (11-1, 1-0) sit atop the conference standings.
In the NCAA NET Rankings, Utah State (No. 29) and San Diego State (No. 42) lead the way for the MWC. Boise State is just outside the top 50 at No. 52.
The Aggies and Aztecs will face off Saturday at Viejas Arena. MWC unbeatens New Mexico and Colorado State also play Saturday.
Boise State is favored by 8.5 points over San Jose State. The total is 143.5 points.
After battling the Spartans, Boise State will head east to Wyoming for another MWC game. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday night in Laramie.
The Broncos then return home to face San Diego State on Jan. 4. The game will air nationally on CBS with a 2 p.m. Mountain time tipoff.
Boise State went 2-0 against San Diego State last season, including a 67-66 victory at ExtraMile Arena.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. SAN JOSE STATE
Who: Boise State takes on San Jose State in Mountain West Conference play
When: 3 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 28
Where: Providence Credit Union Event Center | San Jose, California
TV: Mountain West Network