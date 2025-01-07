How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream
Coming off a 76-68 home loss to San Diego State, the Boise State men’s basketball team will look to bounce back Tuesday night with a home Mountain West Conference game against UNLV.
Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
Redshirt freshman guard Chris Lockett Jr. had a breakout performance for the Broncos (11-4, 3-1) against San Diego State (9-3, 2-1). In 27 minutes off the bench, Lockett Jr. scored 16 points with two assists and a steal.
Lockett Jr. was a prized recruit out of New Orleans’ Isidore Newman School. A high school basketball teammate of current Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Lockett Jr. was a four-star prospect who signed with Boise State over offers Houston, Kansas, LSU and numerous others.
Boise State head coach Leon Rice opted to redshirt the 2023 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year last season.
“I knew it would work with him and I know it’s going to continue to work with him because it means so much to him,” Rice said. “He’s a high-character kid, and he’s a worker. He’s not afraid of work, and he’s got a little grit and toughness to him.”
Lockett Jr.’s previous career-high was a seven-point outing against Texas State in December.
UNLV (9-5, 3-0) enters Tuesday’s showdown on a four-game winning streak, including a 3-0 start in Mountain West play. The Rebels hold victories over Air Force (3-11, 0-3), Fresno State (4-11, 0-4) and San Jose State (7-9, 0-4).
Sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. does it all for the Rebels, averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists. Thomas Jr., a graduate of Liberty High School in Henderson Nevada, was rated the nation’s No. 34 overall prospect for the class of 2023 by 247Sports.
“They’ve got a point guard who is the straw that stirs the drink, one of the best point guards in the country, not just the Mountain West,” Rice said. “He is the guy that makes them tick, and he’s got great players around him. They look like a team that’s settled nicely into their roles, and that’s why they’re winning.”
Boise State is favored by eight points over the Rebels. The over/under is set at 140.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. UNLV
Who: Boise State hosts UNLV in a Mountain West Conference game
When: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Jan. 7
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV: FS1
Betting line: Boise State -8