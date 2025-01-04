Boise State Broncos ON SI

Live updates, score: Boise State men’s basketball vs. San Diego State

Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights

Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart.
In one of January’s biggest Mountain West Conference men’s basketball showdowns, Boise State (11-3, 3-0) will try to defeat San Diego State (8-3, 1-1) for the fourth consecutive time. 

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos won both matchups between the Mountain West powers last season, including a 79-77 overtime road victory to close the conference slate. 

The Aztecs are coming off a 67-66 home loss to Utah State. Tucker Anderson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Aggies. 

Keep up with the Boise State vs. San Diego State game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights. 

Second half updates

TV timeout: San Diego State 43, Boise State 41. Furious start to the second half as both teams get their offenses going. San Diego State is 6 of 13 from beyond the arc while Boise State is just 3 of 13. 

Underway: Boise State starts with the ball. 

Halftime updates

San Diego State leaders: Miles Byrd led the way with 14 points. San Diego State finished the half with eight offensive rebounds. 

Boise State leaders: Freshman reserve Chris Lockett Jr. was the first-half star for Boise State. Lockett Jr., a former high school teammate of Texas quarterback Arch Manning, had eight points. Andrew Meadow also tallied eight points. 

First half updates

Halftime: San Diego State 33, Boise State 32

TV timeout: Boise State 28, San Diego State 28, 3:21 to go in the half. It definitely feels like this one is going down to the wire. 

Timeout Broncos: Aztecs rip off a 7-0 run to go up 25-22, 6:26 remaining in the half. Tyson Degenhart’s struggles continue as the senior is 0 for 4 from the floor and 0 for 3 from long range. 

SDSU leads: San Diego State grabs its first lead of the game at 23-22 on a BJ Davis jumper. 

TV timeout: Boise State 22, San Diego State 21, 7:56 left in the half. Byrd has 11 points for the Aztecs. 

Four-point play: Miles Byrd converts a four-point play to make it an 18-16 game. Nothing is easy for SDSU today. 

TV timeout: Boise State 16, San Diego 12, 11:23 to go in the half. Broncos are 6 of 11 from the field with five assists and have forced four turnovers on defense. 

Broncos on fire: Back-to-back 3-pointers from Chris Lockett Jr. and Julian Bowie put the Broncos up 16-9. 

First TV timeout: Boise State holds an 8-4 lead. Broncos are shooting 50 percent from the floor (3 for 6) against a stingy Aztecs defense. 

Broncos lead: Andrew Meadow scores the first four points for Boise State, which leads 4-2 early in a defensive battle. Both of these teams play great half-court defense. 

Underway: San Diego State wins the tip, and we are underway in Boise. 

Pregame updates

Tipoff update: The early game between Baylor and Iowa State is running long, so it will be a late start at ExtraMile Arena.

San Diego State’s starters: Miles Byrd, Nick Boyd, BJ Davis, Magoon Gwath, Jared Coleman-Jones 

Boise State’s starters: RJ Keene, Alvaro Cardenas, Tyson Degenhart, Andrew Meadow, Dylan Anderson

Betting line: Boise State opened as a three-point favorite over San Diego State. The line has moved up to BSU -4 as tipoff looms.  

