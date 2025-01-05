Boise State receives commitment from local quarterback prospect
Boise State finally added a quarterback to its 2025 recruiting class.
Zeke Martinez of nearby Meridian High School announced his commitment to the Broncos Sunday afternoon as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot, 205-pound dual-threat quarterback held a scholarship offer from Memphis, but opted for a walk-on opportunity with his hometown team instead.
Martinez, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 12 overall senior recruit in the state of Idaho — and top quarterback — for the class of 2025. He held reported offers from Memphis and Nebraska Kearney.
A starter since his freshman season, Martinez finished his Meridian career with 7,722 total yards, 86 total touchdowns and a 65 percent completion percentage with just 11 interceptions. He was named the Class 6A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division Player of the Year as a senior.
Martinez led Meridian to an 11-1 record as a sophomore and a runner-up state finish. The Warriors were again a playoff team in 2023 but slumped to a 3-6 record last fall with several varsity newcomers on both sides of the ball.
The Broncos did not sign a quarterback during the early signing period after Hezekiah Millender, a three-star prospect from Clarke Central High School (Georgia), flipped from Boise State to Georgia.
Martinez will enter a quarterback room that features returning starter Maddux Madsen and backup Max Cutforth, a sophomore-to-be from Nampa’s Skyview High School. Malachi Nelson, a former five-star prospect who transferred from USC to Boise State last offseason, hit the portal in December and recently committed to UTEP.
Here are the 25 known members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back
Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back
Tyrell Brown, College of the Canyons (California), defensive line
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line
Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Zeke Martinez, Meridian (Idaho), quarterback
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter
Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line
De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver