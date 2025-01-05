Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State receives commitment from local quarterback prospect

Meridian’s Zeke Martinez commits to Broncos

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State finally added a quarterback to its 2025 recruiting class. 

Zeke Martinez of nearby Meridian High School announced his commitment to the Broncos Sunday afternoon as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot, 205-pound dual-threat quarterback held a scholarship offer from Memphis, but opted for a walk-on opportunity with his hometown team instead. 

Martinez, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 12 overall senior recruit in the state of Idaho — and top quarterback — for the class of 2025. He held reported offers from Memphis and Nebraska Kearney.

A starter since his freshman season, Martinez finished his Meridian career with 7,722 total yards, 86 total touchdowns and a 65 percent completion percentage with just 11 interceptions. He was named the Class 6A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division Player of the Year as a senior.

Martinez led Meridian to an 11-1 record as a sophomore and a runner-up state finish. The Warriors were again a playoff team in 2023 but slumped to a 3-6 record last fall with several varsity newcomers on both sides of the ball. 

The Broncos did not sign a quarterback during the early signing period after Hezekiah Millender, a three-star prospect from Clarke Central High School (Georgia), flipped from Boise State to Georgia

Martinez will enter a quarterback room that features returning starter Maddux Madsen and backup Max Cutforth, a sophomore-to-be from Nampa’s Skyview High School. Malachi Nelson, a former five-star prospect who transferred from USC to Boise State last offseason, hit the portal in December and recently committed to UTEP. 

Here are the 25 known members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class: 

Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back

Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back

Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back

Tyrell Brown, College of the Canyons (California), defensive line

Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher 

Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver

Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back

Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back

Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back

Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line

Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker

AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end

Zeke Martinez, Meridian (Idaho), quarterback 

Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver

Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter

Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back

Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line

Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line

De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher

Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker

Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back 

Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher

Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

