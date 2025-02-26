Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Utah State men’s basketball
Utah State, the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball co-leader, will go for the regular-season sweep of Boise State Wednesday night.
Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos (19-8, 11-5), who suffered an 81-79 road loss to Utah State (24-4, 14-3) back in January, are favored by 4.5 points in Wednesday’s rematch. Boise State is -198 on the moneyline while Utah State is +164.
The over/under is set at 148.5 points.
Boise State is 12-1 at ExtraMile Arena this season, including last week’s 86-78 win over New Mexico (22-6, 14-3). The Broncos followed up that performance with a hard-fought 70-69 road victory at Nevada (16-12, 8-9) to stay on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
“I don’t know if we would’ve won that earlier in the season,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said of the Nevada game. “They threw their A-plus game, and we had to play and do A-plus things to win it. … So many guys did so many great things.”
The Broncos scorched Utah State’s matchup zone defense during the first meeting between the teams, finishing 27 of 51 from the floor (52.9 percent) while going 14 of 26 from beyond the arc (53.8 percent). It was an atypical long-range shooting performance for the Broncos, who enter Wednesday ranked 280th nationally in 3-point percentage at 32.17 percent.
“You’re not going to make shots consistently if you don’t get good ones, and I think our guys fought pretty hard to get good ones, and it seemed like it got a little bit better as the game went on,” Rice said of the hot shooting night in Logan. “It’s a unique defense, and I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Both teams had success on offense as Utah State shot 30 of 49 overall (61.2 percent) and 11 of 21 from 3-point range (52.4 percent). The Aggies made 16 of their 20 second-half field goals (80 percent).
Utah State is ranked 14th nationally in offensive rating by KenPom. Boise State is No. 44 on offense and No. 58 defensively.
Spread: Boise State -4.5
Moneyline: Boise State -198, Utah State +164
Over/under: 148.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 14-12, Utah State 14-13
Game time: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Feb. 26
Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: FS1
