‘A matchup nightmare;’ Boise State’s star tight end could be a 2026 NFL Draft riser
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and draft analysts have already moved on to next year’s class.
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State is loaded with future NFL talent on both sides of the ball.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting Boise State’s top 10 draft-eligible prospects for 2026.
We have already covered cornerback A’Marion McCoy, wide receiver Chris Marshall, linebacker Marco Notarainni, wide receiver Latrell Caples, offensive lineman Mason Randolph, running back Malik Sherrod, safety Ty Benefield and are moving on to the Broncos’ No. 3 draft prospect for 2026: Tight end Matt Lauter.
Tight end Matt Lauter, senior
Matt Lauter had a breakout season as a junior in Boise State’s run-heavy offense, catching 47 passes for 619 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also an important blocker as Ashton Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 TDs en route to a second-place Heisman Trophy finish.
Lauter was at his best in the Fiesta Bowl with four receptions for 96 yards — matching a career-best — and a TD as the Broncos fell to Penn State.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lauter was voted first-team all-Mountain West Conference in 2024.
“He has the ability to have an impact in the run game and the pass game, and he takes pride in doing the dirty work,” Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter said of Lauter. “He knows how impactful that is for the team. I think that’s something that a lot of guys feed off of.”
A prep teammate of fellow 2026 NFL Draft prospect Marco Notarainni at Southern California’s Torrey Pines High School, Lauter was rated the No. 48 overall player in California for the class of 2021. The three-star prospect signed with Boise State over an offer from UNLV.
Lauter became Boise State’s starting tight end during the 2023 season and finished with nine catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He had a bigger role in the passing game last year with Maddux Madsen as the full-time starter at quarterback.
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson is sky-high on Lauter entering the 2025 season.
“I think he has the skillset to be one of the best tight ends in the country,” Danielson said. “There’s obviously things he needs to grow on from last season to do that, and he knows those (things). But Matt Lauter is a huge part of this team, and I believe he is a matchup nightmare for defenses.”
Though Lauter lacks the size of a traditional NFL tight end, his versatility is coveted by draft scouts.