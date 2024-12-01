AP Poll top 25: Boise State climbs to No. 10 following Oregon State win
Boise State took down Oregon State in Friday’s regular-season finale, 34-18, for its 10th straight victory.
Boise State is ranked No. 10 in the AP top 25, up one spot from last week. The Broncos are the highest-ranked Group of 5 team.
Ashton Jeanty once again led the way for Boise State (11-1) against the Beavers (5-7), running for 226 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 37 carries. With 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns for the season, the Heisman Trophy candidate still has a chance to break Barry Sanders’ all-time FBS single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards.
Oregon (12-0) remained at No. 1 in the AP top 25. The Ducks, who defeated Boise State 37-34 in Week 2, routed Washington 49-21 in their regular-season finale.
Texas (11-1) moved up one spot to second, followed by Penn State (11-1), Notre Dame (11-1) and Georgia (10-2).
Ohio State (10-2) dropped to No. 7 after falling to unranked Michigan at home, 13-10. Miami (10-2), which suffered a 42-38 loss to No. 23 Syracuse, tumbled to No. 14.
The next batch of College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. Boise State was No. 11 in last week’s rankings.
The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the playoff with the top four champions earning a first-round bye.
A victory over UNLV (10-2) in Friday’s Mountain West Football Championship would likely secure a first-round bye for Boise State. UNLV, ranked No. 22 in last week’s CFP rankings, could play its way into the 12-team field with a win on the Blue.
The Rebels checked in at No. 19 in the AP top 25.
Here is the college football AP top 25 for Week 15 of the 2024 season:
Week 15 AP Poll Top 25
Dec. 1, 2024
1. Oregon (Big Ten)
2. Texas (SEC)
3. Penn State (Big Ten)
4. Notre Dame (Independent)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Tennessee (SEC)
7. Ohio State (Big Ten)
8. SMU (ACC)
9. Indiana (Big Ten)
10. Boise State (MWC)
11. Alabama (SEC)
12. Arizona State (Big 12)
13. South Carolina (SEC)
14. Miami (ACC)
15. Ole Miss (SEC)
16. Iowa State (Big 12)
17. BYU (Big 12)
18. Clemson (ACC)
19. UNLV (MWC)
20. Colorado (Big 12)
21. Illinois (Big Ten)
22. Missouri (SEC)
23. Syracuse (ACC)
24. Army (American)
25. Memphis (American)
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.