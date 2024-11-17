AP Poll top 25: Boise State climbs to No. 12
Fresh off a 42-21 come-from-behind victory at San Jose State, Boise State is up to No. 12 in the latest AP top 25, which was released Sunday.
The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West Conference) trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter at San Jose State (6-4, 3-3) but fought back to win going away.
“Proud of our guys for trusting each other, trusting the work they put in,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “And that was my message to the team … that you guys are built for this, and always the hunter. Not ‘oh, we’re getting hunted.’ Always the hunter. And our guys stayed in that (mindset).”
Ashton Jeanty was once again brilliant against the Spartans, running for 159 yards and three touchdowns. The Heisman Trophy contender also broke a school record along the way.
Oregon (11-0), which defeated Boise State 37-34 back in Week 2, retained the top spot in the rankings and received all 62 first-place votes. The Ducks squeaked by unranked Wisconsin Saturday night, 16-13.
Ohio State (9-1) is ranked second, followed by Texas (9-1), Penn State (9-1) and Indiana (10-0).
Boise State checked in at No. 13 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The next CFP rankings will be released Tuesday.
The four highest-ranked conference champions in the CFP rankings receive a first-round bye.
Earlier in the day, Boise State came in at No. 13 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
ESPN also released its College Football Power Rankings Sunday with Boise State moving up one spot from No. 12 to No. 11. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura said “with BYU's loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, Boise State is inching closer toward the possibility of receiving a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.”
Projected Big 12 champion BYU fell to unranked Kansas, 17-13.
Boise State closes the regular season with games against Wyoming and Oregon State.
Here is the college football AP top 25 for Week 13 of the 2024 season.
Week 13 AP Poll Top 25
Nov. 17, 2024
1. Oregon (62)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Ole Miss
10. Tennessee
11. Miami
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Colorado
17. Clemson
18. Army
19. South Carolina
20. Tulane
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. UNLV
24. Illinois
25. Washington State
Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas State 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado State 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.