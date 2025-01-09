Zak Hill returns to Boise State as quarterbacks coach
The final piece of head coach Spencer Danielson’s coaching staff was announced Thursday morning.
Zak Hill, who was a member of Bryan Harsin’s coaching staff at Boise State from 2016-19, will be the Broncos’ new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Hill spent the 2024 season as an offensive assistant for the Seattle Seahawks.
A Pacific Northwest native, Hill graduated from Battle Ground, Washington’s Prairie Hill High School in 1998. He played quarterback for Central Washington and coached at Eastern Washington and Oregon’s Hillsboro High School before joining the Broncos in 2016.
Hill was Boise State’s offensive coordinator in 2017-19 and held the same position at Arizona State in 2020-21. He resigned in January 2022 amid an NCAA investigation over illegal recruiting by the Sun Devils during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hill was given a three-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA, restricting his ability to recruit. He will not be able to recruit off campus during the next two seasons.
After leaving ASU, Hill went back to the high school level and led Arizona’s Saguaro to the Class 6A state title in 2023.
Hill’s hire completes a coaching staff that will look a bit different in 2025 with previous offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter moving into a senior analyst role.
Nate Potter, a member of the Boise State Hall of Fame as an offensive tackle, was promoted to offensive coordinator. Potter will also remain in his role as tight ends coach.
Wide receivers coach Matt Miller received a bump to co-offensive coordinator. Miler is another former Bronco great who ended his playing career as the program’s leader in career receptions with 244.
Boise State ranked among the nation’s best offenses in 2024 under Koetter’s guidance. Leaning on Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos averaged 37.3 points per game — good for sixth in the country — while checking in at No. 8 in total offense (466 yards per game) and rushing offense (240.4 yards per game).
The Broncos won the Mountain West Conference title for the second straight year and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Potter will take over for Koetter as the team’s game-day play-caller.
Here is a full breakdown of Danielson’s 10 on-field coaching assistants for the 2025 season.
Stacy Collins: Assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, inside linebackers
Erik Chinander: Defensive coordinator, defensive line
Nate Potter: Offensive coordinator, tight ends
Matt Miller: Co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers
Tyler Stockton: Co-defensive coordinator, safeties
Zak Hill: Quarterbacks, passing game coordinator
Tim Keane: Offensive line, running game coordinator
Jabril Frazier: Edge
James Montgomery: Running backs
Demario Warren: Cornerbacks