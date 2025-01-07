Boise State receivers coach Matt Miller promoted to co-offensive coordinator
After introducing Nate Potter as Dirk Koetter’s replacement last week, Boise State announced Tuesday that wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Matt Miller has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator.
Miller, 33, played for Boise State from 2010-14 and has coached for the Broncos since 2020.
Boise State ranked among the country’s best offenses in 2024 with Koetter calling the plays. Leaning on Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos averaged 37.3 points per game — good for sixth in the country — while checking in at No. 8 in total offense (466 yards per game) and rushing offense (240.4 yards per game).
The Broncos won the Mountain West Conference title for the second straight year and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Koetter’s head coaching stops included Boise State (1998-2000), Arizona State (2001-06) and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18). The 65-year-old also spent a number of years as an offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oregon Ducks and several other colleges.
Koetter will transition into a senior analyst role with the Broncos.
A Montana native, Miller graduated from Helena’s Capital High School. He left Boise State as the Broncos’ career leader in receptions (244) while ranking second in receiving yards (3,049) and third in receiving touchdowns (29).
Miller began his coaching career at Boise State in 2015 before holding multiple titles at Montana State from 2016-19. He returned to the Broncos in 2020 and spent the last four seasons as Boise State’s receivers coach.
Under Miller’s tutelage, Cameron Camper caught 58 passes for 903 yards and four touchdowns last season en route to all-Mountain West honorable mention. Miller also helped develop Eric McAlister, who starred for the Broncos in 2023 before transferring to TCU, and current Buffalo Bills receiver Khalil Shakir.
Miller’s contract is pending Idaho State Board of Education approval, according to a press release from Boise State.
Potter, 36, was previously the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for Boise State. Potter, a former Broncos offensive tackle, is a member of the Boise State Hall of Fame. He is the only Broncos football player to earn consensus All-America honors while also being named a first-team academic All-American.
A graduate of Boise’s Timberline High School, Potter played for the Broncos from 2008-11. He was a consensus All-American as a senior for a Boise State team that went 12-1 overall and ended the year ranked No. 8 in the AP poll.
Potter will be Boise State’s play-caller in 2025, Koetter confirmed in a wide-ranging radio interview on KTIK.